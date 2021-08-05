Why everyone is angry at Destiny 2 PvP news





Destiny 2

Bungee

Yesterday, Destiny 2’s assistant game director Joe Blackburn announced some news when he commented on future plans for PvP status and modes.

Blackburn presented the long-awaited additional rough schedule for Crucible, and what is the end result? A split between the player who is grateful to Bungie for transparency and the other players doing it ??

The facts are as follows:

Season 15 brings what we’ve already heard, three peak deaths, and a change to trial. Season 16 with the Queen of Witches will bring back two arched Destiny 2 PvP maps, but haven’t been decided yet. Season 17 brings a new PvP map from one of the places you don’t have yet. Season 18 brings a re-evaluated Destiny 1PvP map. At some point in 2022, there are three new Crucible modes, including the possibility of Rift coming back.

Fortunately, nothing was said about this. Bungie talks very little about PvP’s future plans (except for sandbox changes and endless trial tweaks), so it goes back and forth each season and players guess if a new Crucible map or mode will pop up. is needed. Now we actually have a schedule.

Joes’s transparent and unusual delivery mechanism, the Twitter thread (he also made a quick update to Gambit to balance it, but the new map is a long-term project). Thanks to Bungy for finally spelling out a schedule like this. This is something everyone wanted to see for nearly two years.

Still still

It’s easy to see why so many people are really dissatisfied with what’s placed here. Basically, this is four PvP maps after losing 11 in content vaulting when Beyond Light hits. Two of them simply bring back their arched ones (Blackburn explains that it’s a harder process than you might imagine given the backend changes). One of the upcoming maps is from Destiny 1. Despite all the wild new zones the game has brought over the last few years, there is only one truly new map. And it will take more than a year for this current schedule to unfold, and season 15 is likely to be 5-6 months on its own, so if you’ve been waiting for more than 600 days on the map, this could be another six months. It will not start. ..

Destiny 2

Bungee

I think Bungy has ruined their priorities a bit here. They did a good job of creating solid PvE seasonal content, especially last year, but given the population, this relentless focus on 95% PvE content doesn’t make much sense.

Charlemagne yesterday tracks 416,000 PvP players and 100,000 Gambit players, but 713,000 PvE players (I don’t know if it counts 158,000 raid players). And this is without trials or iron banner live and should make them even higher. Importantly, PvP is a significant part of the Destiny population, but it’s still treated as non-existent and you have to be happy with sandbox changes or some weapons for farming in these modes. The fact that Destiny dumps a lot of PvE content into the game each season and Crucible and Gambit contain virtually nothing is strange.

Although not fully confirmed by Bungie, the general theory supported by some of Blackburns’ comments yesterday is that Bungie has simply moved most of its PvP team to a PvP-focused incubation project. There is. .. Few people design Destiny PvP maps. Because we are designing these other future games. Blackburn mentions the role Bungie is currently trying to adopt to build more PvP content. This means that the cupboards are relatively naked for these teams, but no one knows how long it will take for them to appear.

Simply put, PvP and Gambit collapsed prematurely because there weren’t enough resources to avoid them. Bungie has lost both A) a support studio working under Activision and B) many major PvP employees on other non-Destiny projects within the company. So where are we now?

Yes, I think the transparency of Blackburn here is great. I’m glad something came. Still, it seems perfectly reasonable to be dissatisfied with the total of what comes after this time, especially considering how big Destiny’s PvP player base really is.

