Allegations of “toxic culture” at the acclaimed indie studio Fullbright





Steve Gaynor, co-founder of Fullbright, is not the creative lead or manager of his current project, Open Roads, but is involved as a writer. According to a report released by Polygon, Gainer considered himself embodying the studio and was ultimately the “dominant” and “sneaky” who ousted multiple employees, especially women.

Fullbright is an indie studio behind Tacoma and Gone Home, who won the GDC Awards and BAFTA Best Debut category. Fulbright was originally a small team, but has grown since teaming up with publisher Annapurna Interactive for Open Road, but is said to have lost multiple female employees due to Gainer’s micromanagement.

As the report carefully notes, none of the former Fulbright employees mentioned earlier have blamed Gainer for sexual harassment or “explicit sexism,” but a toxic culture that leaves staff. Instead of nurturing. Of the 15 staff members who left Fulbright since the start of open-road development, 12 said they had left “at least partly because of Gainer’s actions against workers, especially women on the team.”

“This sounds like a joke, but I’m completely serious. Working for him often felt like working for a nasty girl in high school,” said one of Polygon’s sources. Said. “His reliable weapon was to laugh at people’s opinions and embarrass them in front of others.”

Fulbright’s position as a small studio seems to exacerbate the problem because it lacks a dedicated HR department. Employees must rely on anonymous digital sticky notes to complete the interview and raise the issue. Still, due to the theme of the game that puts women at the forefront, Fulbright continued to attract more women to work in the studio.

“Thinking about it makes me hungry [Gaynor] A former Fulbright employee told Polygon: .. I want vulnerable young women unfamiliar with the industry to be supported rather than predated. I hope women don’t have to be afraid of retaliation from powerful “auteur” figures to speak. I want women to feel at ease here. I want women to know that this is not normal. Above all, I want him to stop. He should not be allowed to keep running away with this. “

“Earlier this year, I left my role as a creative lead on the open road. My leadership style harmed people working at Fulbright, which is why I,” Gainer said in an official Twitter statement. Really apologize.

“If you take a step back, how do you need to change your role, work with a professional management consultant, rethink your relationship with your Fullbright work, and more as part of your team? It gave me space and perspective to learn and know if I needed to improve.

“I’m deeply interested in the OpenRoads and Fullbright teams. It’s sad to be back from the day-to-day development of OpenRoads, but that’s right. The OpenRoads team has my full trust and support. Because they complete the game. “

Open Roads is under development. The game’s official Twitter account has announced that Gainer has resigned. “We are a small team passionate about creating inclusive, inspirational, story-driven games that give players a sense of discovery. We also have transparency, autonomy and trust. We enthusiastically believe in fostering a healthy and supportive work environment where we can work. “

