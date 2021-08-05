Cent, the platform Jack Dorsey used to sell its first tweet as an NFT, raised $ 3 million – TechCrunch





St. was founded in 2017 as an ad-free creator network that allows users to reward each other with cryptocurrency for good posts and comments. It’s like a gift award on Reddit, but it uses Ethereum. But in late 2020, a small San Francisco-based team in Cent created Valuables, the NFT market for tweets, and by March, small blockchain startups accidentally threw a curve ball.

“We just finished the day, and I was about to go out for a supper, and all these people started sending me text messages,” recalls CEO Cameron Hejaji. Later, I noticed that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey created Twitter’s first tweet through Cent’s Valuables application. “I was basically like shaking gently for the rest of the night. The whole team,” Okay, get ready for the battle station, hack! “

Dorsey eventually sold his NFT for $ 2.9 million and donated the proceeds to Give Directly’s African Response Fund for COVID-19 relief. But to St, it was as if a small company had been handed a free marketing campaign. Now, about five months later, Cent announces $ 3 million in seed funding with investors such as Galaxy Interactive, former Disney chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg, Will.I.Am, and Zynga founder Mark Pincus. I am.

Valuables allows anyone on the internet to make an offer to any tweet. This allows someone else to make a counter offer. When the tweet author accepts the offer (you need to verify your Twitter account to log in to Valuables), Cent will create a tweet on the blockchain and create a 1-of-1 NFT.

The NFT itself contains the text of the tweet, the author’s username, the time it was created, and the author’s digital signature. The linked content is outside the blockchain, but the NFT also contains a link to the tweet.

There’s nothing exclusive about creating tweets like NFTs. Another company can do the same thing that Cent does. Even Twitter itself has recently set out to offer free NFT art, but isn’t trying to sell real tweets as an NFT like Cent. Still, Hejazi sees Dorsey’s use of Cent as an approval. He finds it difficult for Twitter to shut them down as Dorsey has earned $ 2.9 million on the platform. After all, Dorsey chose Cent instead of taking a screenshot of the first tweet, creating a .JPG as an NFT, and posting it to a larger NFT platform such as OpenSea.

“We talked to people on Twitter. We are confident that we have a healthy relationship,” said Hejazi (Twitter commented and confirmed if that was true. I refused to do it). “I thought about applying this approach to other social platforms like Instagram and TikTok, but especially on Twitter because it’s a conversation platform and where all crypto people actually live. I assumed it was suitable. “

With Cent’s seed funding, Hejazi wants to continue building the platform. The company’s goal is to enable anyone creative to make money using NFTs. This means not only can you develop tools that make it easy for users to create NFTs, but you can also build existing creator-centric social networks. Content posted to Cent is usually not a short post, but a creative work such as art or writing. It’s closer to DeviantArt than Reddit. While these are high goals for the $ 3 million seed funding round, there are promising aspects to Cent’s beta platform.

“What we post on social media is already worth it. It just needs to be proxied through advertising dollars and if so much wealth is concentrated in a single entity. No, we can work towards a system that decentralizes that wealth, “Hejazi said. “These networks dominate the distribution as existing. You can’t get Twitter viewers, download them as .CSV, and send all emails.”

In addition to a separate distribution list, Hejazi wants to move away from the internet, which is supported by ads. He sees Substack as an example of a company whose authors can manage the list, and at the same time, the money to drive the platform comes from users who pay to subscribe to the newsletter, so it can remain ad-free. (And also venture capital can help).

But Cent is doing something else by basically allowing users to invest in creators who think they might take off on their platform.

Users can “seed” posts. This is a way to subscribe to creators who are on the creative side of the Cent platform. As a seeder, you pay a set fee of at least $ 1 per month. Cedar has an incentive to support up-and-coming creators on the platform to earn some of the creators’ future interests. It’s like betting on continuing to create great content. 5% of the profit goes to cents, while the remaining 95% is split 50/50 between the creator and all past seeders. Joining this platform allows creators to network and show support to each other, but it doesn’t prevent them from more directly monetizing their work on other creator platforms such as Patreon. ..

In addition to posting post seeds, users can also “find” other people’s posts — a version of Cent’s Like button. Each “spot” is equivalent to 1 cent from the user’s crypto wallet. St. argues that getting 1,000 likes on posts on other platforms is nothing more than a vague sense of social influence. But at Cent, if a user wins 1,000 “spots,” that’s $ 10. Still, such a project will only work if a sufficient number of people are using the platform.

“When we started cents, we chose cryptocurrencies because we loved the idea that someone could make money with just their creativity and crypto addresses,” Hejazi said. “Over time, we’ve found that there are limits to the types of payments. Few people actually own them and are ready to use them. Use Cent to pay creators. We are working on ways to make it easier and are considering both crypto native and non-crypt options. “

The idea is the same as other NFT startups like Yat that allow credit card payments as part of a “progressive decentralized” model. Much of the success of these companies ultimately depends on public support for the decentralized blockchain-based Internet. But until then, companies like Cent will continue to experiment with rethinking how creatives are paid online.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/08/05/cent-the-platform-that-jack-dorsey-used-to-sell-his-first-tweet-as-an-nft-raises-3m/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos