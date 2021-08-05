Lume Pad brings back 3D without glasses-this time on an Android tablet





The Lume Pad’s light field display can be switched between 2D and 3D modes.

When you play the game on a tablet sitting on your lap, the pillars stretch across the screen. I can’t help thinking about Nintendo 3DS. All 3D technology without glasses makes me feel this way. The important thing is that 3D without glasses is nothing new. It has been tried several times before, and it is still struggling to prove its purpose. The new Android tablet with a lightfield 3D display reminds us of that.

Virtual reality headsets are already here, but augmented reality glasses aren’t out of some expensive business devices yet. The idea of ​​automatic 3D without glasses is like a temporary gap. Display holograms without a headset or more … well, three-dimensional. There are already some dedicated light field displays from companies such as Sony and Looking Glass Factory. Leia Inc’s LumePad aims to bring technology to tablets and other devices as well.

The Lume Pad is an Android tablet that brings back 3D ideas without glasses for $ 700 (currently $ 650 with a temporary discount from tablet maker Leia Inc). Remember the Red Hydrogen One phone? There was also 3D without glasses with the same technology from the same company. (Leia Inc. was part of HP Labs until 2014.) This technology reflects light onto an angled surface under a regular display to achieve a 3D effect. Like a red phone, the display can snap between 3D mode and a regular 2D display. The light field display uses a more sophisticated version of the technology that was in the red phone with a wider display area. However, like the old Nintendo 3DS (using different technology) and the old lenticular 3D posters and postcards that have existed for decades, it still has a limited viewing angle.

Room pad showing off a 3D pumpkin: Shown in 3D, but not here.

As CNET’s Patrick Holland felt about the red phone in 2018, the best thing about the display is to go back to the standard 2D display. The Lume Tablet has a 10.8 inch screen with a resolution of 2,560×1,600 and looks perfectly fine in 2D mode. However, when you play a 3D game or video downloaded from Lume Pad’s 3D-only Leia app store, the display goes into lightfield 3D mode (called “4V” in Leia). Like other light field displays and older 3D TV displays, the backlight shifts slightly and reduces resolution to accommodate 3D effects. This also reduces the resolution of the 3D content and achieves a 3D effect. Lume Pad uses the same 3D app ecosystem as Red Hydrogen One, but few are available yet (although tablets can convert 3D uploads with Sketchfab and convert depth-mapped lidar photos from the iPhone. ).

You can see the effects from different angles by arranging the 3D effects a bit, but the methods are very limited. If tilted too much, the image will repeat and have the strange doubling effect that old 3D postcards (or 3DS) had when they were off-angled too much. The effect can be surprising or overwhelming. (There is a 3D effect slider that can increase the depth effect somewhat, and it seems to work better if you move the tablet a few feet away from your face.)

The Lume Pad has its own 3D rear camera for taking your own photos and videos (looks … not a star).

Lume Pad puts 3D effects into a standard tablet, but the effects didn’t look as unique as when I saw a depth effect like a glass tank in Looking Glass a few years ago. It’s intriguing, but I don’t think it uses 3D effects much.

Patrick Holland said Red Hydrogen One’s technology had the feeling that it was “not yet completely dry” in 2018. It’s 2021 and the room pad still has that feeling. The technology works absolutely, but I can’t really explain why you need it. The $ 650 tablet price is much cheaper than the Red phone, but still more premium than other standard Android tablets (close to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 price). The Lume Pad has a Snapdragon 845 processor and 128GB of storage. It looks like a great tablet enough, but its key feature, the 3D part, isn’t required at all.

Part of that is also related to the current incompatibility of 3D without glasses with augmented reality. AR effects like Apple’s iPhone or iPad, or Google’s ARCore-enabled phone, map the real world and layer graphics in 2D, but they actually look like they’re on the phone screen. There is no way to experience these AR apps and effects in 3D without glasses. This makes it feel like the Lume Pad functionality has been removed from the tools you normally use in AR (such as shopping apps and measurement tools).

Lume Pad’s Leia app store and installed 3D apps offer a lot to do (and games) if you’re looking to try it on your tablet. It also supports Google Play.

Lume Pad allows you to take your own 3D photos and videos with the rear camera, convert photos and videos taken with your tablet to 3D, convert YouTube videos and other photos taken elsewhere .. The conversion effect looks strange and artificial. And 3D effects are often less poppy. It may be tablet design or software, but I often found the level of depth not exciting.

I think that’s what it is. After watching the 3D video after the 3D video, you can play with the educational 3D diagram of the educational app Mozaik 3D preloaded in the review unit, or the 3D model of Sketchfab. Why. If you really want to explore 3D deeply, wear a VR headset. If you want to think about 3D models in the context of the real world, use AR. Meanwhile, this 3D tablet won’t let me go anywhere. What makes VR and AR headsets (or AR-enabled phones) attractive is the 3D movement in space. The 3D display without glasses assumes that you are sitting still. That is the proposal of 3DTV.

It’s fun to see 3D without glasses evolve a bit, but there’s not much to go with this technology. It already failed on gaming laptops 10 years ago. Maybe for some reason the dashboard of the car. However, the world of 3D objects, and object-product scans, are not mapped in a convenient way here. I’m wondering what a small glass window that shows something virtual can offer me, but I still can’t give a good answer. My kid thinks it’s cool-for a while. Then he goes away and does something else.

