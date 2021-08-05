Report: Apple announces client-side photo hashing system for detecting child abuse images in users’ photo libraries





Apple will reportedly announce a new photo identification feature that uses hash algorithms to match the content of photos in a user’s photo library with known child abuse material such as child pornography.

Because Apple’s system occurs on the client on the user’s device in the name of privacy, the iPhone downloads a series of fingerprints representing illegal content and matches each photo in the user’s camera roll against that list. increase. Perhaps all matches will be reported for human review.

Apple previously said it would use hashing technology when photos are uploaded to iCloud. This new system runs on the client-side user’s device. Apple hasn’t officially announced this new initiative yet, and the details are important.

Broadly speaking, this type of system is similar to machine learning capabilities for identifying objects and scenes that already exist in Apple Photos. The analysis is done on the device and users have better search capabilities.

However, encryption and security expert Matthew Green states that the impact of such deployments is complex. Hash algorithms are not absolutely reliable and can lead to false positives. If Apple allows the government to manage the fingerprint content database, the government can probably use this system to detect images of anything other than apparently illegal child content, such as curbing political activity. ..

However, keep in mind that not all photos uploaded to iCloud Photos for backup and sync are stored encrypted anyway. Photos are stored in Apple’s server farm in encrypted form, but Apple also owns the key to decrypt it. This means that law enforcement can summon Apple to see all the photos uploaded by users. (This is not uncommon. All third-party photo services work this way.)

In the future, Apple may deploy a similar system to scan client-side content and later store it on the server in an end-to-end encrypted way. Many governments are concerned that law enforcement will find it harder to find and prosecute child abuse cases as the transition to encrypted communications progresses, so E2E private messaging apps such as iMessage and WhatsApp. We are campaigning for such a system.

Green speculates that Apple wouldn’t have invested in the development of this system unless it was a long-term goal to apply it to end-to-end encrypted content.

