Mario Kart is still one of Nintendo’s best-selling switch games





Mario Kart cannot be stopped. You can only watch it when you go through all the other games.Screenshot: Nintendo

Nintendo’s superstars are neither bright and shining New Pokemon Snaps nor Animal Crossing: New Horizons Jaguar Notes. No, Mario Kart 8 is in control of the life of the Nintendo Switch in 2021.

Mario Kart is still one of Nintendo’s biggest sellers. It was Nintendo’s second-selling game last quarter and included two new releases, New Pokmon Snap, Mario Golf: Super Rush, and Miitopia. It’s insanely popular and has defeated the much fresher Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Seven years later, Mario Kart 8’s sustainability is a bit astounding. First released on the Wii U in 2014, this racing game still has marketing love from Nintendo and remains a spot on the Best of the Switch list. The flagship of Switch’s best-of-breed Kotakus Roundup. A total of 37 million copies have been sold.

But a 7 year old game is a 7 year old game. It hasn’t gotten any substantial updates over the years and instead settled on integration with what Nintendo thought of that year (lab kits, online switches, Toy-Con bikes). The final DLC for Mario Kart 8 was released on the Wii U. It was included in the repackaged Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch. Nintendo also continues to promote it from time to time despite its age, with commercials and references being carried out in official sources until late 2020.

It’s clear that Mario Kart doesn’t need major changes to maintain momentum. After all, the series is a Nintendo and Mario Metaverse classic. Familiar, easy to play with others, just as fun to play with grandparents, and fun to play with younger siblings. I found a sweet spot for Nintendo’s co-op play. Shorter (and more fun) than Mario Party, but more accessible than Smash, which wasn’t really found anywhere in Nintendo’s revenue breakdown.

That’s why we’re grabbing the heels of the New Pokmon Snaps, which sold 2 million units in the market in the first quarter. Since the game is sold by the Japanese Pokemon Company, that number is probably even higher, as it includes that Japanese sales talent. However, Mario Kart still issued 1.7 million. Animal Crossing a year ago: New Horizons sold only 1.3 million units and was hit by Mario Golf: Super Rush. This was also just launched this quarter.

Only the targeted Koopa shell can stop Mario Kart.

