The Next Frontier of Reality TV: Space





Two reality television shows are in production and will be brought into the ISS to provide viewers with the first show. Members of the general public will be awarded millions of dollars in space experience as both grand prizes. While Discovery Channel is considering “who wants to be an astronaut,” rival “space heroes” want to land elsewhere.

The premise of “who wants to be an astronaut” is simple and relies on the traditional reality television metaphor. Here on earth, contestants compete for all-cost travel to live on the ISS for eight days. The still unknown “various extreme challenges” are designed to determine the competitors who have what it takes to become a real astronaut, and the passage to space is based in Houston. Provided by the space broker Axiom Space. NASA hasn’t even confirmed that Axiom Space can secure seats for commercial rockets, but Discovery is confident in its plans. The media company also participates in the consulting services of former astronaut Mike Massimino.

Unlike most astronauts, Massimino is no wonder when shooting for entertainment purposes in space. While on a mission to repair the Hubble Space Telescope in 2009, he personally filmed the Hubble Documentary’s ISS and used the IMAX camera to get a close-up and realistic view of the Hubble Space Telescope repair process. I observed it. “Most of our training is what we call photo TV training,” said the astronaut. “And that’s just sharing experiences with other parts of the world to get the planetary documents.”

Massimino envisions a future in which more people with special non-astronaut skills like filming will be trained for missions. “Hopefully we’ll get better movies and better entertainment from it … that’s what I want,” he said.

However, the crew of a typical Earth movie cannot be reproduced in space. The ISS is narrow and cramped. It wasn’t made with a big camera in mind. “We can’t have the entire crew, we can’t launch 50 people on the space station,” said Massimino.

However, the space station began construction in 1998, and since then advances in camera technology and reduced barriers to space travel have expanded the scope of what the space station can do. “A few years ago, this wasn’t really an option. People really didn’t have the opportunity to do this. People couldn’t get involved in different ways … and it’s only NASA astronauts. Not. That’s why we’re getting more attention because more people are available, “Massimino added.

While “Who Wants to Be a Astronaut” is entirely based in the United States, “Space Hero” is looking to introduce global components to the TV-in-space sector. Creators from the United Kingdom and Berlin, Deborah Sas and Thomas Reamer, have long been business partners and plan to ensure that space travel is not limited to countries already funded by the ISS.

The privately funded “Space Hero” will start with 24 contestants from around the world. “Twelve men and twelve women, twelve from developing countries and twelve from developed countries,” says Sass. “And they’re in a space village like Big Brother’s house, but with wearable technology and biometric testing.”

While in the “Space Hero” home, activities and challenges narrow the list of candidates until only one remains. Not surprisingly, audiences around the world are encouraged to vote for their favorite astronauts. Reamer, co-executive producer of this project, predicts that there will be demand for astronauts from lesser-known countries. The last astronaut from India was in 1985 … that means something that will be the first astronaut in your country. “

Traveling across the ISS with multiple nations seems like a blunder so far, but the spirit behind the Global Reality Show is already to foster relationships with other space agencies. It is beginning to reach across national borders. Space Hero claims that it has already secured a seat for space transit with Axiom Space, scheduled for early 2023, and that several agreements have already been signed internationally.

NASA seems to be working on expanding the use of the ISS. Former Senator Bill Nelson, who recently became NASA’s administrator, has opened the door to a variety of uses other than routine research.

“When we go to space, we want to encourage entrepreneurs to do new things, and hope to use the extraordinary zero-G universe for all sorts of science and entertainment. I have, “he said.

But do you see these seemingly out of the ordinary shows on your screen? Maybe. Regulatory hurdles create some difficulties. In 2019, NASA stated that it was open and could handle space travel missions twice a year, but NASA guidelines and regulations require the use of US spacecraft in these missions. Timing is complicated by private and public companies competing for popular spots.

“People who want to become astronauts” are currently accepting applications from the online portal. The Space Hero application will open on December 21, 2021.

