How long is the match queue?

Introducing Splitgate, a free-to-play arena shooter that claims to be a mix of Halo and Portal. You may be able to play it now too.

Developer 1047 Games, currently in beta, has postponed the full release of the game because too many people are trying to play it. It’s surprisingly popular, boasting regular 5-digit and sometimes 6-digit simultaneous player numbers (when aggregated across platforms). It was almost impossible to participate in the match for several days.

Earlier this week, the Splitgates server experienced a catastrophic wave, with players reporting a wait time of over an hour and a half. At the end of last month, 1047 Games created a dedicated Twitter account just to keep you up to date on the status of your servers. There is also Discord, which offers more regular updates.

As one of the 1047 game staff explained, the team cannot purchase additional servers. Any solution will take some time to crystallize.

Two nights ago, even though I knew the odds, I tried to play ridiculously. It stayed in the queue until the Xbox Series X power saving setting was automatically turned off. It felt a better sign than anyone else to call it for the night.

Yesterday things started to take shape. The next morning, 1047 Games took the server offline for about an hour, performed standard maintenance, banned line cutters, and increased capacity. It seems to have worked … somewhat. Developers now state that the wait time is less than 30 minutes, averaging 5 minutes. Currently, there are clearly no queues at the time of this writing, but they are subject to change.

I lined up late last night and was able to watch the entire episode of Netflixs Castlevania before entering the match. Say: Very convenient timing!

Basically, Splitgate feels like Halo 3. This is the game I poured. There’s also a carbon copy of the game’s battle rifle, and some modes, such as Oddball and Swat, are pretty much the same as Halo’s corresponding modes. And yes, Splitgate nails Portal and Portal 2 signing portals. This is the other two games I’ve played a lot. These are the ones I don’t have to travel far to find. You think the 10-year-old concept retread will turn off.

That said, playing them together is still a surprisingly cool concept. Simply put, split gates are delicious. I don’t know if it’s worth the wait for a few hours. It rarely disappears in life. But 5 minutes isn’t too bad.

