Super Rush Update adds new courses and Toadette





New Donk City Screenshots from Super Mario Odyssey: Nintendo

Nintendo has announced that Mario Golf Super Rush will get a surprise-free update with the addition of a new golf course set in New Donk City, such as Toadette. The update will be released later today. It may be out by the time you read this.

Nintendo today released the latest information on Mario Golf Super Rush on Twitter. This patch adds a new golf course based on New Donk City, first seen in Super Mario Odyssey. It also brings Toadette, the first DLC golfer, to the game. In a short gameplay clip released by Nintendo, you can see Toadette using Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker’s Super Pickaxe tool.

With this update, Nintendo will add rank matches. This is a game mode that challenges players to rank higher in different modes each month while competing with similarly ranked players online.

Nintendo vaguely promises that this update will improve motion control. I don’t know what that means, but I’ll go there.

In a tweet announced by Nintendo, it was teased that a free addition of Super Rush was underway and would be released later this year.

This is the first major content update for Mario Golf Super Rush since the game was released on Nintendo Switch in June. In a review of the game, Therese McPherson said it was a lot of fun, even for those who aren’t big golf fans.

Mario Golf’s latest patch is another sign that Nintendo is successfully adopting a post-launch support model that has become famous by other publishers such as Ubisoft and Rockstar Games. Earlier this week, Nintendo released a ton of free content for New Pokmon Snap, which added new Pokemon and areas to explore. Prior to that, games such as Mario Tennis Aces and Animal Crossing New Horizons received free updates months to months after their release.

