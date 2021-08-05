Amazon postpones release date for 4th New World





new world

Amazon

Amazons New World has been riding a considerable roller coaster over the years of development and seems to have to endure the last one delay before it can happen. This is the fourth delay in less than two years.

Yesterday, Amazon announced that it would postpone New World from August 31st to September 28th with a short delay of just one month to further incorporate feedback from recent tests and refine the game. ..

I know they have already done a lot of this:

This was not an easy decision. This isn’t the first time we’ve changed the release date in pursuit of quality, and it may be disappointing to wait a little longer. However, we want to ensure that we deliver the highest quality games possible at launch.

In fact, this is the fourth time we have changed the release date in pursuit of quality.

New World was originally scheduled to be released in May 2020, but has been postponed to August 25, 2020.

After that, it was postponed until the spring of 2021. After that, it was postponed until August 31, 2021. It’s September 28th now. Almost a year and a half after the original date, there are four delays in between.

New World seems to be volatile as it could be one of Amazon’s many canceled games as it seeks to find a foothold in the market, but now it’s definitely released. And seems to be released as a relatively attractive property. Amazon reports that 25 million hours of the final test were played and the game routinely sat at the top of the Twitch ratings chart. Launching a new MMO with a brand new IP from a studio that hasn’t created a game of this size is very dangerous, but despite all the delays, they seem to be trying to stop it. is. I don’t know how the long-term outlook for the new world, a key element of MMOs, is swaying, but generally speaking, this all seems to be better than it could have. is.

Is this the last delay? Given the short windows, that seems likely. And obviously, as with the recent major launches, the game will continue to be worked on and fixed after launch.

Given the feedback from the tests, NewWorld seems to be preparing for a successful launch. Amazon will also unveil South Korea’s MMO Lost Ark sometime this fall in the west, but the exact date is not yet known.

Follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. Subscribe to my free weekly content summary newsletter, God Rolls.

Get my science fiction novel, the Herokiller series, and The Earthborn Trilogy, which is also featured in audiobooks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/paultassi/2021/08/05/amazon-delays-new-world-release-date-for-the-fourth-time/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos