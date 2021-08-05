Why AMD is the Top Growth Stock to Buy Now





Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) show no signs of slowdown. Chip makers are riding on some fast-growing technology trends that have boosted revenue and revenue growth in the last quarter, and those catalysts will not disappear quickly.

Simply put, AMD seems to be in the middle of a multi-year growth curve. And if you haven’t bought this growth stock yet, now is a great time to do so. Let’s take a look at one of the biggest reasons to consider adding AMD to your equity portfolio.

AMD’s growing CPU market share could be the biggest catalyst

AMD derives most of its revenue from the compute and graphics segment and sells Ryzen Central Processing Units (CPUs) and Radeon Graphics Processing Units (GPUs). Revenue in this segment is directly related to the health of the PC market and the data center space where graphics cards are deployed to accelerate workloads.

AMD’s computing and graphics revenue increased 65% year-over-year to $ 2.25 billion in the second quarter, accounting for 58% of total revenue. The company believes this extraordinary growth has contributed to the increase in average selling price (ASP) and shipments of Ryzen processors used in laptops and desktops. According to AMD, revenue share in the client processor market has increased for the fifth straight quarter.

The company has witnessed strong demand for high-end processors like the Ryzen 9 series, with shipments more than doubling year-on-year. Meanwhile, AMD’s new Ryzen 5000 series notebook processors helped record record revenues for the seventh consecutive quarter in the mobile processor space.

AMD benefits from increased volume and increased pricing in the client processor market. This is not surprising as chip makers are eating up Intel’s (NASDAQ: INTC) dominance in CPU space. According to PC benchmark provider PassMark Software, AMD finished the second quarter with a 44.1% CPU market share. This is a great jump from 35% in the year-ago quarter. Intel has lost AMD’s position since the introduction of the Ryzen series processors, but it dominates other markets.

It’s also worth noting that AMD’s improved pricing power has led to an increase in processor ASPs. Meanwhile, Intel is suffering from a sharp decline in ASP. Chipzilla’s desktop processor ASPs were down 5% compared to the previous quarter, while notebook ASPs were down 17% after relying on discounts to move more units. AMD, on the other hand, takes advantage of technology and performance superior to Intel’s chips to charge processors for a premium, and customers are clearly willing to pay given the high shipment volumes.

AMD plans to launch a next-generation Zen 4 CPU based on a 5-nanometer manufacturing process next year, which could steal more market share from Intel. AMD’s current Zen 3 chip is based on a 7 nanometer node. In short, next-generation chips can improve computing performance and reduce power consumption.

This is because the transistors on the small process nodes are densely packed, which makes them more power efficient and allows more calculations to be performed. More importantly, the move to the 5 nanometer process gives AMD a greater advantage over Intel.

Intel’s current Rocket Lake desktop processor is based on the old 14-nanometer process, while AMD uses the latest 7-nanometer process. As a result, AMD can have more cores in the processor, making it more power efficient and at the same time producing better performance.

Chipzilla will move to a 10 nanometer platform later this year after the launch of the Alder Lake desktop CPU. This can be a headache for AMD, as 10-nanometer nodes carry more transistors than AMD’s 7-nanometer process, according to Intel. However, AMD should be ready to jump to the 5 nanometer process by the end of this year. This helps maintain an advantage over Intel.

There may be a big financial benefit on the card

AMD’s computing and graphics segment is still quite small compared to Intel. For example, Intel generated $ 10.6 billion in revenue from the Client Computing Group (CCG) last quarter. That was more than four times the revenue from AMD’s computing and graphics business.

AMD launched its first-generation Ryzen processor in 2017, strengthening its computing and graphics business. Revenues in this segment jumped from $ 1.97 billion in 2016 to $ 3 billion in 2017. In 2020, AMD generated $ 6.4 billion in revenue from the computing and graphics segment, more than doubling its business in three years.

Meanwhile, Intel’s CCG revenue was $ 40.1 billion in 2020, up 22% from $ 32.9 billion at the end of 2016. Obviously, AMD is growing at a much faster pace than Intel due to its growing market share. More importantly, the size of Intel’s CCG business shows that AMD has a great opportunity in advance to increase revenue from the sale of client processors.

AMD’s technological advantage over Intel could help maintain a tremendous pace of growth in the largest business segments with additional market share and stronger pricing. Not surprisingly, analysts expect AMD to record 32% annual revenue growth over the next five years. Given that AMD stocks are currently trading at 38 times the trailing revenue compared to a multiple of 120, which is a five-year average, adding billions of dollars to revenue and consistently hurt. At the moment, we are buying top growth stocks, as we can significantly increase our bottom line. That big rival.

This article represents the opinion of a writer who may disagree with the official recommended position of the Motley Fool Premium Advisory Service. It was miscellaneous! Asking investment treatises (even our own) helps us all think critically about investment and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer. Useful.

