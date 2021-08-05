Call of Duty Season 5 | Release Dates, Patch Notes, Trailers, Map Changes





Call of Duty Season 5 is about to begin. This free content update is expected to renew the experience of fans of today’s CoD games, both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War.

This is, of course, a follow-up to Call of Duty Season 4, which has been entertaining us for the past two months with the help of weekly CoD updates that keep our stores and playlists up to date.

CoD’s new season is generally patched as Activision and its partners unfold key map changes, new ways of playing, new skins, new weapons, and entirely new themes that usually revolve around a comprehensive story. Brings a pile of notes.

But what exactly do you know about Call of Duty Season 5? When does it start, and what does it involve? Keep reading all the important details as we are trying to answer all the important questions about CoD Season 5 in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War.

Call of Duty Season 5 Release Date

Activision has confirmed that the Call of Duty Season 5 release date will be Thursday, August 12, 2021. This is the date most people expected Call of Duty Season 9 to end on August 9, and CoD games generally tend to be updated. Thursday, August 12th is a great time to start Call of Duty Season 5.

What’s new in Call of Duty Season 5 Maps

Fans predict that Call of Duty Season 5 will make a big difference to the Warzones Verdansk map, but Activision itself hasn’t confirmed the details yet. The next mainline CoD game is considered to be a World War II era game called Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Season 5 is believed to be the last season before the C0D franchise time slips, as Activision feeds on the transition as Black Ops Cold War gives way to Vanguard in the limelight. Seeds of plants that can be given. Since Warzone is the younger brother of free play for paid games such as Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard, the battle royale Verdansk map is an ideal place for Activision to get started.

Call of Duty Season 5 Trailer

Sure, there’s a Call of Duty Season 5 trailer, and its cinematic thrills provide some great clues as to what this season will bring. To see what Activisions’ latest video teaser has shown us, please see: It was first shared online on August 3rd, and fans have broken it apart ever since. Look at your thoughts!

Broadcast is live.

There is nothing to prevent Stitch from starting the final stages of his plan. Check out the Season 5 movies here. pic.twitter.com/7bGQGVasxX

Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 3, 2021 Call of Duty Season 5 Patch Notes

We don’t have a complete Call of Duty Season 5 patch note yet, but it’s only a matter of time before it appears. Until then, the biggest clue we had came from that trailer. It gave us some interesting possibilities to ponder!

The trailer shows a female hacker character sending a broadcast to the world using some kind of wireless device. This broadcast, once activated, appears to give her the power to control and make enemies hostile to each other.

Just as the Winter Soldier is mind-controlled in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, the broadcast seems to play the sequence with just the numbers one needs to hear to comply with the command. If this is the actual gameplay mechanics, it is certain to cause complete confusion once players are able to use it!

Please update this page with new details as the Call of Duty Season 5 release date approaches. Everyone, take a look at this space.

