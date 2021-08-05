Up to $ 199 Off 12.9-inch iPad Pro, Other Deals





All of today’s best deals are in the spotlight, saving up to $ 199 on the previous generation iPad Pro. This is in addition to the official Apple Watch leather loop for $ 90 and this affordable Anker PowerWave Lite MagSafe charger for $ 12. Hit all and more jumps with the latest 9to5 Toys Lunch Break.

Apple prev-gen. Up to $ 199 Off iPad Pro Models

Today, various retailers are buying Apple’s previous-generation 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros from $ 699 to $ 199. At B & H, you can now get a 12.9-inch 256GB model for $ 949, with a $ 150 discount to match the second best price of the year. Best Buy also offers a $ 199 savings on Wi-Fi + Cellular models.

The Apples previous generation iPad Pro offers a familiar end-to-end display with Face ID, USB-C connectivity, and 10 hours of battery life, plus an 11-inch or 12.9-inch screen area. You can also enjoy recent additions such as 12 and 10MP rear lenses backed by LiDAR scanners and Wi-Fi 6 support. These discounts are ideal for anyone who doesn’t need the latest and greatest Apple and wants to spend money on savings while getting the most out of the iPad OS. Let’s take a closer look at the hands-on reviews.

Get the Official Apple Watch Leather Loop Band for $ 90

Amazon is currently offering an official Apple Watch leather loop band for $ 90. Acting as the first discount we’ve seen, today’s offer is the lowest ever, offering $ 9 in a rare savings with this first-party accessory.

The Apple Leather Loop Band brings premium Venetian leather to your wearable with a handmade design. In addition to being compatible with all previous Apple Watch models, it features a soft quilting design that hides a magnet inside for a perfect fit on almost any wrist. If you want to revamp your Apple Watch with a band as high-end as the wearable itself, this leather loop product is worth a look at today’s unusual price cuts.

Anker PowerWave Lite MagSafe Charger Down to $ 12

Ankers’ official Amazon storefront currently offers a PowerWave Magnetic Pad Lite MagSafe charger for $ 12. We usually get $ 20 and expect a 40% savings, but today’s offer marks the second best price to fall within the lowest ever $ 2. This version of the Ankers MagSafe compatible charger follows its light naming scheme and has a slim design that is lighter than Apple’s official options. Only 7.5W of juice is supplied to iPhone 12 series devices, but it snaps magnetically to the back of the handset to improve the charging experience. A 5-foot USB-C cord completes the package. You can take a closer look at launch coverage.

