Pokemon Go Fun Boycott, Niantic Adds New Legend





Niantic adds legendary Garal Pokemon from sword and shield to Pokemon Go Screenshot: Niantic

Niantic has announced that the legendary Sword and Shield Pokemon Zasian and Zamazenta will be coming to Pokemon Go. This alone is usually cool news. We do not live in normal times.

The two legendary raids will take place in the final part of this year’s Ultra Unlock, a challenge to unlock a special event from August 20th to September 1st.

It seems that Hoopa was the only one who took them to Pokemon Go, and recently caused a prank during Pokemon Go Fest 2021, Niantic said in a release. Alongside them, Skwovet, Greedent, Wooloo, Dubwool and Falinks arrive at Pokemon Go. If you’re lucky, you can also find Shiny Galarian Meowth, Shiny Galarian Farfetch’d, Shiny Galarian Weasing, and Shiny Galarian Stanfisk!

Developers are still dealing with fallout from the latest updates, just as Niantic tries to seduce players with some Garal region monsters with trailers that can be seen below.

As Kotaku previously reported, Niantic recently removed the social distancing feature from the game. That is, the player needs to approach to spin the Pokstop or fight in the gym. The smaller radius means that people need to get closer, and some players say they need to be even closer than they were before the pandemic. The removal of this feature does not seem to be noticeable in reality, as cases are increasing across the United States and vaccinated people are being told to mask. Maybe Garal is better? I hope so!

G / O media may receive fees

Many fans are forced to boycott this because Niantic feels like they aren’t listening to them. When Niantic unveiled a flashy new monster on Twitter yesterday, players used the hashtag #BoycottNiantic to show discomfort. The reply to the first tweet is full of players who are unhappy and don’t play the game. Some people feel that these ultra unlock monsters are just a way for Niantic to regain players after the controversial decision to change distances without having to deal with real problems. It seemed to be.

All of this mutes some of what should be a very cool announcement, and some players feel that Niantic at best ignores their demands and, at worst, puts them at risk. .. These new flashy monsters get lost in the controversy and are pushed aside while the points of the controversy are more clearly focused.

According to Reddit, the boycott is set to start on August 5th and is called Pokmon No Day. Do you have this problem? Do players actually boycott Pokemon Go?

YouTuber The Trainer Club said in a video yesterday that it will definitely make some changes.

Earlier this summer, YouTuber asked Niantic to rethink when the changes were first announced. But what about today’s boycott?

I definitely aim to send a message. Do you want to stop playing Pokemon Go? Probably not.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/pokemon-go-tries-enticing-players-as-they-call-for-a-bo-1847429039 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos