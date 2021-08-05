Apple mispromotes fraudulent apps with the App Store feature





Australian App Store users and developers today reported that Apple introduced fraudulent apps on the App Store. Now, in the Slime Relaxations story, the company advertises apps with subscriptions of $ 10 or more per week, many of which do nothing.

The Epic vs. Apple proceedings came a few months ago, so Cupertino’s company says it’s bad to have other companies and developers sideload apps to the iPhone or have competing app stores. Said.

But it didn’t take long for people to start publishing fraudulent apps on the App Store. In February, developers launched multiple fraudulent apps on the App Store, some of which generated millions of dollars in revenue.

For example, according to a June Washington Post article, fraudulent apps make up almost 2% of the best-selling apps on the App Store. In Apple’s defense, Tim Cook said the App Store is a “safe and reliable place.”

“We provide a safe and reliable place for users to discover apps and a secure and supportive way for developers to develop, test and distribute apps to iPhone users around the world. I wanted to make.

Curation has always been one of the main features of the App Store and a source of value for users. Modeled after a quality department store, we held it as a place where customers can find a wide variety of choices, but they are confident that their choices are high quality, reliable and up to date. “

However, not only did Apple approve the fraudulent app, but today it advertised multiple fraudulent apps in an App Store article in Australia. Twitter users Beau Nouvelle and Simeon first emphasized that one of these apps, Jelly: Slime Simulator, ASMR, costs $ 13 a week and basically does nothing.

After the media began reporting the story, Apple apparently removed the feature article on “Slime Relaxations” here.

Apple is re-promoting these slime apps.

Some of them have over $ 10 per week subscriptions.

One of them does nothing. https: //t.co/d0dKLCkiVF

-Beautiful News (@BeauNouvelle) August 4, 2021

FTC: We use affiliate links for earning cars. more.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for Apple news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5mac.com/2021/08/05/apple-promotes-scam-apps-app-store/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos