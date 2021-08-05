Sony highlights seven upcoming PlayStation indies, including Witchwood





PlayStation released some new trailers for various indies on Thursday morning. Blog posts ranged from the release of the PlayStation version of upcoming titles to the announcement of new trailers for existing games.

Take a look at all seven PlayStation indies highlighted on Thursday.

Witchwood

Wytchwood is Alientrap Games’ stylish new crafting / brewing game. Players control witches who roam nearby wood to collect materials, encounter fairy-tale characters, and brew various formulations.

The developer describes the game as calm, and seems to be a suggestion that she is mainly interested in helping people and leaving her alone while the witch is trying to do good. It’s related!

Wytchwood will be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 this fall.

Suncrest

Sol Cresta is a vertically scrolled shooter from PlatinumGames, the official sequel to the 80’s Moon Cresta and Terra Cresta games. Originally developed by Nihon Bussan, Platinum incorporates the franchise’s idea of ​​powering up by docking with Allied ships to create the latest Cresta games.

The Sol Cresta has a dock-and-split system that allows players to combine ship squads to create new attacks. And different combinations will change the behavior of ships like Voltron.

Sol Cresta will be coming to PlayStation 4 later this year.

Short hike

Short Hike is a hiking and flying game from Adam Robinson-Yu. Players control Claire, a bird that can freely explore the countryside on the ground or by air. Shell came across a variety of new friends on her adventure.

The game also has a collection of mini-games such as beach volleyball that will get in the way of Claire’s journey.

Originally released on Windows PCs in 2019, A Short Hike will be available on PlayStation 4 this fall.

Oxenfree 2

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals is a follow-up to Night School Studio’s 2016s Oxenfree on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The original Oxenfree was a paranormal story about haunted signals and dimensional rifts.

Oxenfree 2 sees players take on a new character, Riley, to investigate another mystery. The game is played much like the first game, and the conversation system drives the gameplay.

Oxenfree2 will be available on PS4 and PS5 in 2022.

Carrion

Last year, Carrion, a super-creepy monster blob game from Phobia Game Studio, appeared on the PlayStation. The game is already available on Nintendo Switch, Windows PC and Xbox One.

Our Carrion review won the Polygon Recommendations badge from our own Toussaint Egan, called a body horror masterpiece.

Karion will debut on the PlayStation later this year.

Hades

Hades, the 2021 Polygon Game of the Year, will be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 next week. Supergiant Games dropped a 24-minute run on the PlayStation blog, showing players the gorgeous art running on one of Sony’s systems.

Hades is a story-focused roguelike game. It was when Hades’ son Zagreus escaped from the underworld and tried to find his mother.

Supergiant will release Hades for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X on August 13th.

Axiom Verge 2

Axiom Verge 2 is a sequel to something like the 2015 Metroid. Tom Happ, the only developer of the game, has provided a new trailer for the PlayStation blog. This trailer contains a lot of power that players can get through their adventures.

But Happ revealed something else. AxioM Verge2 is two worlds in one. The map for the entire game has another dimension. Players can jump between dimensions to discover new secrets and advance the story of the game.

Axiom Verge 2 will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PCs later this year.

Update: Updated this story to clarify the release window for Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.polygon.com/22611373/wytchwood-hades-sol-cresta-oxenfree-2-carrion-a-short-hike-axiom-verge-playstation-indie The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos