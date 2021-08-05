Security researchers have warned Apple’s plans to scan iCloud images, but it’s already widely practiced





With the launch of iOS 15 and iPad OS 15, Apple plans to begin scanning iCloud Photos in the United States today to look for known child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and report the results to the National Missing and Exploited Children’s Center. Announced. (NCMEC).

News of the CSAM initiative leaked before Apple elaborated on its plans, and security researchers were concerned about how Apple’s new image scanning protocol would be used in the future, as the Financial Times pointed out. Is beginning to be expressed.

Apple uses the Neural Hash system to compare known CSAM images to the photos on the user’s iPhone before uploading them to iCloud. If there is a match, the photo will be uploaded with an encrypted security voucher, and at a certain threshold, a review will be triggered to see if the person has a CSAM on the device.

Apple is currently looking for child abuse using image scanning and matching technology, but researchers may be able to adapt to scan other types of images of greater concern in the future, such as signs of anti-government. I’m worried about it. protest.

In a series of tweets, Johns Hopkins cryptographer Matthew Green said the CSAM scan was a “really bad idea.” In the future, it could extend beyond just content uploaded to iCloud to scanning end-to-end encrypted photos. For kids, Apple has implemented another scanning feature that looks for sexually explicit content directly with end-to-end encrypted iMessage.

Green is also concerned about the hashes that Apple plans to use, as someone could send a harmless file that shares a hash with CSAM, creating a “clash” that could lead to a false flag operation. I have stated.

Apple has a “very high level of accuracy” in its scanning technology to prevent accounts from being falsely flagged, and reports are sent to NCMEC when an individual’s “iCloud” account is disabled. It states that the report will be checked manually before it is done.

Green believes Apple’s implementation will allow other tech companies to adopt a similar approach. “This will break the dam,” he wrote. “The government will demand it from everyone.” He compared the technology to “a tool developed by a repressive regime.”

These are bad things. I don’t particularly want to be on the side of child pornography, and I’m not a terrorist. But the problem is that encryption is a powerful tool that provides privacy, and you can’t really have strong privacy while watching every image that everyone sends. — Matthew Green (@matthew_d_green) August 5, 2021

Alec Muffett, a security researcher who previously worked at Facebook, said Apple’s decision to implement this type of image scanning was “a huge and regressive step for personal privacy.” “Apple is retreating privacy to make 1984 possible,” he said.

Ross Anderson, a professor of security engineering at the University of Cambridge, called this an “absolutely horrifying idea” and said it could lead to “distributed bulk monitoring” of devices.

As many have pointed out on Twitter, several tech companies are already scanning CSAM images. Google, Twitter, Microsoft, Facebook and others use image hashing to find and report known images of child abuse.

And if you’re wondering if Google scans images for child abuse images, I said in a story I wrote eight years ago that I’ve been doing that ** since 2008 **. rice field. Maybe everyone should sit down and wear a hat. pic.twitter.com/ruJ4Z8SceY — Charles Arthur (@charlesarthur) August 5, 2021

It’s also worth noting that Apple had already scanned images of child abuse in some content prior to the rollout of the new CSAM initiative. In 2020, Apple’s Chief Privacy Officer, Jane Horvath, said Apple would use screening technology to look for illegal images and invalidate accounts if evidence of CSAM was detected.

Today’s announcement is nothing new as Apple will update its privacy policy in 2019 to scan uploaded content for “potentially illegal content, including child sexual exploitation material.”

Note: Due to the political or social nature of discussions on this topic, the discussion thread is on the Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors can read and follow the thread, but posts are limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/2021/08/05/security-researchers-alarmed-apple-csam-plans/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos