Where to find them in season 7





Fortnite Season 7 Week 9 has finally arrived. This means that players need to find five more Alien Artifact Canisters that span the entire Battle Royale map. Want to get the most out of your Battle Pass and Tier 1 chimera skins? Then use these locations to get a total of 20 customized parts divided into 4 groups. Take a look at the map below and learn everything you need to know.

Fortnite Week9 Alien Artif Location

As always, in Week 9, there are 5 new Alien Artifact Canisters, and each Canister has 4 customized parts. By the end of this guide, the total number of artifacts should increase by 20. With that calculation in mind, let’s get to the place.

Alien Artif Location 1: The first Alien Artif is located in the Gas N Grabrandmark main restaurant building. Found here south of the Corny Complex. When you enter from the front door, you can see the canister on the floor behind the counter.

The first alien artifact is in the Gas N Grub Landmark.Epic Games restaurant.

Alien Artif Location 2: The next Alien Artif is in the Defiant Dish, east of Weeping Woods. Land in the satellite dish itself and hook the artifact.

The second alien artifact is in the Defiant Dish satellite dish.Epic Games

Alien Artif Location 3: The third Alien Artif Canister is located in this area of ​​western Weeping Woods.

Then head to this area of ​​the western weeping forest.Epic Games

From here you can see this little hut with chests and artifact canisters inside.

There are artifacts in this hut in the woods. Epic Games

Alien Artif Location 4: Sticking to a hut-centric theme, the fourth Alien Artif location is located on Stack Shack on this small island northwest of Holly Hatchery. Once you land there, go inside the hut and get your goods.

The fourth alien artifact is in Stack Shack, northwest of Holly Hatchery.Epic Games

Alien Artif Location 5: The fifth and final alien artifact location for Week 9 is the Unremarkable Shack Landmark on the Marked Island northwest of Craggy Cliffs. Here you will find a stilt hut with stairs leading to the deck. Go around behind the hut, break through the debris and boxes in front of you, and open the compartment under the deck. The last Alien Artifact Canister is there.

The final alien artifact is under Unremarkable Shack, northwest of CraggyCliffs.Epic Games.

Locations of other alien artifacts

Finding the locations of these five alien artifacts is easy, but few alien artifact spawn locations are available to players on the Battle Royale map. If you need more space, check out the weekly guides we’ve published so far. Just click the link below to get a great customized instant ticket.

Fortnite Week 9 Epic Quest

In addition to the debut of the new Alien Artif in Week 9, Thursday will also bring a new roster of epic quests that will be completed outside the Legendary Quest line released on Wednesday. Here’s a complete list of epic quests for anyone who might be looking for all the XP they can handle.

Reveal enemies with an abductor firing toilets with two grab railguns, or as a passenger with a saucer, with a reconnaissance scanner that deals 100 damage to the enemy in a single match but does not. Drive an IO vehicle that attacks enemies with a railgun (1,000) with IO launch pads (1) Carry a sample of aliens from the plate of the satellite station to the entrance to the Corny Complex

That’s all you need to know about Fortnite’s 9th week alien artifacts.

