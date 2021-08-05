All those cool games you already thought on PS4 are coming to PS4





Upcoming Oxenfree II: Lost Signals will be released on PlayStation. Screenshot: Night School Studio

Large companies usually put together their announcements. Maybe it’s due to the issuance of a digital showcase, or press release. In those very precedent times of the past, hundreds of people could even be shuffled into the auditorium, where they could even get a glimpse of Keanu Reeves. Today, Sony used a different method to drop a series of announcements via one slowburn drip feed via social media channels.This will allow game journalists around the world [at sign]PlayStation page for a few hours. Thanks guys. Good times. Everything announced is here.

Oxenfree II is coming to PlayStation.

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals, a sequel to the popular story-focused adventure game of the 2016s, is coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Previously it was only confirmed on Switch and PC. There is no release date yet.

Axiom Verge 2 has a dimensional shift mechanism.

Like Titanfall 2, Dishonored 2, Sayonara Wild Hearts, Axiom Verge 2 has a mechanism that allows you to instantly phase between two versions at the same level. In other words, dimension shift! This game suddenly soared to my radar because I have a huge sucker for this kind of thing.

The craft game Wytchwood is coming this fall.

Not affiliated with a maple syrup company, Wytchwood is a cozy visual crafting game in line with this year’s The Wild at Heart. Indeed, all of Hugge in the fall stinks. It will be available on PC, PS4 and PS5 this fall.

PlatinumGames is producing a sequel to Terra Cresta and Moon Cresta.

It’s called Sol Cresta, and yes, it’s really a follow-up to the game since 1985 and looks like a game of that era. PlatinumGames did not share a release date, but when it is finally released, it will be released on PC, Switch and PS4.

A short hike is coming to the PlayStation.

The Twee exploration game A Short Hike has been available on Switch and PC for some time. Later this year, the date has not been specified, but it will also appear on PS4. Many who have played sing the praise, but I haven’t checked it yet. Maybe then time …

Carrion too.

Carrion, a side-scrolling horror game that plays greedy and human-eating monsters, will also appear on PS4 on an unspecified date later this year. Previously, it was only available on Switch, PC and Xbox One. John Walker from Kotakus then got a kick.

Yeah, Hades is still coming to PS4 and PS5.

As previously announced, a super giant god-like roguelike game will be available on the PlayStation and Xbox console next week. Today’s announcement will be accompanied by a retrospective blog post written by Greg Casabin. Greg Casabin thinks a lot about this. If you are interested in games, its good reading. If not, well, wait for you not to enter Hades!

