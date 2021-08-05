Apple introduces new tool to scan US phones for images of child abuse





Apple AAPL, + 0.07%, has been applauded by child protection groups for plans to scan US iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, but some security researchers say There is growing concern that the system could be abused by governments trying to monitor citizens.

Apple said its messaging app uses machine learning on the device to warn about sensitive content without making private communications readable by the company. A tool Apple calls neuralMatch detects known images of child sexual abuse without deciphering people’s messages. If a match is found, the image will be reviewed by a person who can notify law enforcement as needed.

However, researchers say the tool can also be used for other purposes, such as oversight by dissident and opposition governments.

Matthew Green of Johns Hopkins, a top cryptographer, sent harmless and malicious images designed to appear as a match for child pornography, tricking Apple’s algorithms into essence to law enforcement. I was worried that it could be used to frame innocent people by warning them to frame people. Researchers could do this fairly easily, he said.

Technology companies such as Microsoft, Google, and Facebook have been sharing a hashlist of known images of child sexual abuse for years. Apple is also looking for such images by scanning user files stored in iCloud services that aren’t as securely encrypted as messages.

Some say this technology can leave companies vulnerable to political pressure in authoritarian nations such as China. What if the Chinese government says, “The list of files I want to scan is:” according to Mr Green. Does Apple say no? I hope they say no, but their technique doesn’t say no.

The company is under pressure from governments and law enforcement agencies to allow monitoring of encrypted data. To come up with security measures, Apple needed to maintain a delicate balance of cracking down on child exploitation while maintaining its attention-grabbing efforts to protect user privacy.

Apple believes it has accomplished its feat with technology developed in consultation with several prominent cryptographers, including Professor Dan Boneh of Stanford University.

Computer scientists who invented PhotoDNA, a technology used by law enforcement agencies to identify child pornography online more than a decade ago, acknowledged the potential abuse of the Apple system, but sexually abused children. He said the need to fight against was far greater.

Is that possible? of course. But is that what I’m worried about? No, UC Berkeley researcher Hany Farid claims that many other programs designed to protect devices from a variety of threats did not see this type of mission creep. increase. For example, WhatsApp provides users with end-to-end encryption to protect their privacy, but employs a malware detection system to warn users not to click on malicious links.

Apple was one of the first major companies to adopt end-to-end encryption, and messages are scrambled so that only senders and recipients can read them. However, law enforcement agencies have long sought access to that information to investigate crimes such as terrorism and sexual exploitation of children.

In a statement, John Clark, president and CEO of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, said Apple’s increased protection for children was a milestone. With so many people using Apple products, these new security measures could save lives for children who are seduced online and whose horrifying images are disseminated in child sexual abuse material. Is hidden.

Julia Cordua, CEO of Thorn, said Apple’s technology balances the need for privacy with the digital safety of children. Thorn, a non-profit organization founded by Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher, uses technology to identify victims and work with technology platforms to protect children from sexual abuse.

