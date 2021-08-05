Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25 is a homage to Manthey Racing





Porsche today announced the limited production of 30 truck-only twin-turbo 911s based on the 991 generation GT2 RS Clubsport. Named the 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25, the car will be released to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Manthey Racing GmbH, the racing company responsible for running Porsche’s 911 RSR factory team at the World Endurance Championship.

According to Porsche, the inspiration for the GT2 RS Clubsport 25 came from the Manthey-Racing 911 GT3 R, which won the Nürburgring 24-hour race this year. While sharing many of the common shapes of the GT2 RS Clubsport, the Clubsport 25’s body has undergone major changes to make it stand out while improving performance. There is a completely new front apron, including a centrally mounted radiator design, eliminating the need to place the radiator in the front corner of the bumper, which can easily damage it. These corners have tunnels that direct air to the front brakes for better cooling. The carbon front hood piece has also been redesigned to bring more air into the car and one centralized NACA duct to bring fresh air into the cabin.

Behind it is a brand new body design that wraps around the rear end, similar to the reborn Porsche 935 truck car, based on the 991 generation 911 GT2 RS Clubsport. Paired with a new wing with a swan neck support bracket and a new side plate. According to Porsche, the 700-horsepower 3.8-liter flat 6, 7-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission, suspension, 18-inch wheels, steering setup, and electronics are also borrowed from the latest 935.

“The 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25 Special Edition, designed and developed in collaboration with Porsche Motorsport, has reached a new milestone in Manthey’s 25-year history,” said Nicholas Radar, managing director of Manthey-Racing GmbH. Stated. “This is a perfect example of our guiding principle,” near perfection. ” Technical features always take precedence over all changes. That’s why the 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25 has its own unique features that also reflect our brand value. It’s frank, meticulous, flexible and uncompromising. “

The 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25 will begin delivery in January 2022, starting at € 525,000 (approximately $ 621,000 at current exchange rates) and taxes. If you want to be one of the 30 who own a limited edition Muncie Racing Tribute, you can email Porsche directly at [email protected] to express your interest.

