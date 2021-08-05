Developers complain that Apple is promoting fraudulent apps on the App Store





Developers have once again publicly emphasized the case where Apple failed to keep fraudulent apps away from the app store. The app in question charges the user an unusual fee and sucks revenue from legitimate apps or higher quality apps. Apple was previously accused of failing to block the publication of such apps, but developers complained this week that Apple was actually actively promoting some of these apps. I did.

Apple’s Australian App Store has published a story called “Slime Relaxation” that focuses on specific categories of apps. However, according to some developers and observers, some of these apps have very high subscription fees, even though they don’t offer many features.

For example, consider an app that uses the annoying Monica “Jelly: Slime Simulator, ASMR”. Unless the user subscribes, the app is full of ads. Multiple consecutive plays before the user can interact in a meaningful way. According to a report by MacRumors, the app “has a $ 13 weekly subscription” to remove these ads. (When I downloaded the app myself, I was prompted to subscribe for nearly half of that, $ 7.99 a week. It’s unclear if the price has changed since the first report or if it’s a regional price difference. )

In each case, as MacRumors points out, Apple’s App Store review guidelines clearly state that Apple “rejects expensive apps that try to trick users at unreasonably high prices.” .. Obviously, it’s subjective and open to interpretation, but some developers claim that this app and the other apps featured in the “Slime Relaxation” story cross that boundary. ..

These are not new issues. In February, developer Kosta Eleftheriou pointed out a fraudulent app for the Apple Watch that was enhanced by fake reviews. After Eleftheriou’s observations were widely reported on Twitter and the media, Apple removed the offending app. However, Eleftheriou and other developers continued to identify even more fraudulent apps.

In a statement provided to The Verge, Apple defended its efforts to keep fraudulent apps away from the App Store, as the press reported on Eleftheriou’s findings.

We take feedback on fraud seriously, investigate and respond to each report. The App Store is a safe and reliable place for users to get their apps, and is designed to be a great opportunity for developers to succeed. We do not tolerate fraud in the App Store and have strict rules for apps and developers trying to trick the system. In 2020 alone, we scammed over 500,000 developer accounts and removed over 60 million user reviews that were considered spam. As part of an ongoing effort to maintain platform integrity, the Discovery Fraud team is actively working to eliminate this type of breach and is constantly improving the process in the process.

Apple continues to whac-a-mole with these apps, but various developers complain that the company takes too long, both publicly and privately. When a developer we exchanged emails discovers a fraudulent app that is specifically designed to steal assets from their legitimate app and suck users from real apps, Apple removes the app. It took 10 days, but Google said “1-2 days on the Android side”. Once the stolen assets were deleted, the app was allowed to return to Apple’s App Store. During the long wait period, legitimate app developers lost a significant amount of users and revenue, while rogue app developers made a profit.

These alternative app stores may be less secure than Apple itself, as Apple is in a legal battle to prevent third-party app stores from migrating to iOS, allowing fraudulent apps to slip through. Developer claims can undermine Apple’s defenses. The company has enough incentives to stop fraudulent apps, and the will seems to be there. However, the process Apple uses to reach that goal seems far from perfect, putting both users and legitimate developers at risk.

Given that Apple is at stake in addressing this issue, it’s hard to imagine that the examples found by developers are malicious rather than incompetent. But for developers and users, the results are often the same.

