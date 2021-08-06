Pokemon United Genger Hex Move has a bug that breaks the game





Image: TiMi Studio Group / The Pokmon Company

Recent Pokemon Unite updates often ruin Gengars Hex’s movements, preventing the ghostly Speedster from performing his strongest combos.

Gengar has been absolutely scared of Pokemon Unite games since the release of a simple MOBA for Nintendo Switch on July 21st. The game has only been released for a few weeks, but Tencent’s subsidiary TiMi Studio Group released an update for Pokemon Unite earlier this week to address the balance.

The patch notes shed light on the details as expected, but since then enthusiastic players have filled the gap with difficult numbers. Gengars Hex (quick teleport strike) was one of the affected moves, reducing overall damage and invincibility.

This change was definitely aimed at dealing with overwhelming combos. Previously, by combining sludge bombs that poison enemies with hexes that have a shorter cooldown after damaging enemies affected by stats, ghost-type Pokemon spend most of their time in a short amount of time. I was able to virtually eliminate the health bar without doing so.

G / O media may receive fees

However, for the past few days, Pokemon Unite players have been talking on social media about a bug where Hex does not reduce damage, but zeros it. Some even offer video proofs that the popular movement-dependent Gengar strategy has ruined its unique traits. The developers vaguely acknowledged the problem both in-game and on Twitter, but at this point the move is broken. Many assume that patch tweaking is responsible for the current bug state of the attack.

Hex bugs reduce the damage to zero, so you can’t use the move repeatedly, which greatly reduces the damage that Gengar can do. Some players say that the move is completely locked out because the cooldown timer has stopped working. This issue is not guaranteed, although some will reveal that Hex will be upgraded to Hex + at level 13.

There is no argument that when Genger is working properly, he is one of the strongest characters in Pokemon Unite. But at the moment, the big purple boy has been shrunk to simple Magikarp and can only bounce around until he is freed from his misery. I hope he will soon return to his chunky little legs.

