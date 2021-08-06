Promote virtual collaboration with Google Workspace and Miro as partners





Sunnyvale, CA, August 4, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Google Workspace and Online Collaboration Whiteboard platform Miro today is new to enable teams to collaborate more easily and effectively, either virtually or face-to-face. Announced partnership. Features integrated into Google Workspace and Miro make it easy for teams to come up with ideas and collaborate within Google Meet and across Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides, both asynchronously and in real time.

According to an Accenture survey, 83% of respondents identified a hybrid model as optimal for the future. As more organizations become hybrid and digital-first, the need for tools that promote seamless engagement, innovation and collaboration fairness between teams has never been greater.

Adrienne McCallister, Vice President of Global Partnerships in Google Workspace, said: “By combining useful tools for engagement, innovation and creativity in meetings, workshops, design sprints and more, this integration with Miro brings a flexible solution to 3 billion users, especially for hybrid work environments. Will be provided. ”

“The integration with Google Workspace brings Miro’s innovative and endless whiteboard to billions of users, bringing more teams, face-to-face or across time zones. We will be able to discover new ways to work and innovate together, “says Kevin. Miro, Vice President of Business Development, Chung. “We want everyone, from businesses to academic institutions, to harness the power of a seamless collaboration experience.”

Google Workspace and Miro integrate product features in multiple dimensions for a smoother and more flexible collaboration experience. Already, users can import existing Google Docs, Spreadsheets and Slides into the Miro board for live editing. With an enhanced experience to existing features and new features that will be rolled out in early 2022, teams will be able to:

Bring the energy and results of face-to-face meetings to Google Meet video conferencing with an integrated, dynamic and collaborative Miro board launched within Google Meet. Attach the Miro board directly to Google Calendar and share it so that all participants are ready and collaborated during meetings and workshops. Edit documents, spreadsheets and slides in your workspace or Miro. You don’t have to worry about synchronizing changes. Draw, chart, and add text and shapes to connect dots between documents, spreadsheets, and slides on the Miro board to visualize connection points between tasks.

The Miro app for Workspace is one of the growing numbers of third-party apps you can use to bring the apps and services you use every day to the Google Workspace experience. Try the Miro app in Workspace with your existing credentials, or sign up for Workspace and Miro and start using the free version together.

About MiroMiro The most used online whiteboard platform for team collaboration. The platform’s endless canvas allows +20 million users to lead engaging workshops and meetings, design products and brainstorm ideas. Miro was founded as a Realtime Board by Andrey Khusid and Oleg Shardin in 2011 and was renamed Miro in 2019. Miro is truly global and has nine hubs in cities around the world, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin, New York City, Amsterdam and Perm. , Berlin, Munich, London. For more information, please visit www.miro.com.

About Google Cloud Google Cloud accelerates your organization’s ability to digitally transform your business with the best infrastructure, platforms, industry solutions, and expertise. We provide enterprise-grade cloud solutions that leverage Google’s cutting-edge technology to help businesses operate efficiently and adapt to changing needs, providing customers with a foundation for the future. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories rely on Google Cloud as their trusted partner in solving their most serious business problems.

