Apple’s plan to scan phones for child abuse worries privacy advocates





Apple alerts when a child sends or receives sexually explicit images in the messaging app.

Apple

For years, Apple has focused on adding new programs to mobile phones. All of these are designed to make life easier. The system scans your email for new calendar appointments, and Siri’s voice assistant suggests calling a friend on your birthday. But Apple’s latest features are focused on exploitation.

Technology Giant added scanning software to iPhone, iPad, Mac computers and Apple Watch when all new iOS 15, iPad OS 15, MacOS Monterey and WatchOS 8 operating systems are available in a new section of the website released Thursday He said he was planning to do it. in autumn. The new program, which Apple said was designed to “limit the spread of child sexual abuse material,” is part of a new collaboration between the company and child safety professionals.

Apple said it will update Siri and its search capabilities to provide information to help parents and children seek help in “dangerous situations.” The program also “intervenes” when users try to search for topics related to child abuse. Apple also hides or informs behind a warning that it may be “confidential” if it may be sending and receiving sexually explicit photos using the messaging app. Warn parents and children by adding pop-ups.

But according to Apple, the most dramatic effort is on the device itself, using a database provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and using new technology to detect these images in Apple’s photo app. Identifying sources of child sexual abuse. .. According to Apple, the system is automated and “designed with user privacy in mind” so that the system scans on the device before the images are backed up to iCloud. If you’re confident that the program has identified abusive images, you can share those photos with Apple representatives acting from them. The Financial Times previously reported Apple’s plans.

While some industry watchers praise Apple’s efforts to tackle child exploitation, they are worried that tech giants may be creating systems that could be abused by totalitarian regimes. rice field. Other technologies are certainly being abused, and recently the software of the Israeli company NSO Group has become a government surveillance technology. The Pegasus spyware, advertised as a tool for fighting criminals and terrorists, reportedly was used to hack 50,000 phone numbers connected to activists, government leaders, journalists, lawyers and teachers around the world. Has been done.

“Even if you believe Apple won’t allow misuse of these tools, there are still many concerns,” said Matthew Green, a professor of cryptography at Johns Hopkins University.

Apple didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

I spent the day trying to figure out if Apple’s news was more conscientious than I thought, and no. That is definitely bad.

Matthew Green (@matthew_d_green) August 5, 2021

Indeed, other tech companies have been scanning photos for years. Both Facebook and Twitter are working with the National Missing and Exploited Children’s Center and other organizations to eradicate images of child sexual abuse on social networks. Meanwhile, Microsoft and Google use similar technology to identify these photos in emails and search results.

According to critics, the difference with Apple is that it scans the image on the device, not after it has been uploaded to the Internet.

