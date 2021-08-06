Duolingo is working on a math app for kids – TechCrunch





Duolingo, best known for its whimsical owls and language learning apps, is working on a new math app to add to its growing suite, said CEO Luis von Ahn. The co-founder mentioned the app in an interview last week. This is the same day Duolingo officially went public on the stock market.

After the interview, TechCrunch contacted Duolingo to get more information about the app, but the company refused to provide it because it was so early in the development process. Users said they might learn more about it later this month at Duocon, Duolingos’ annual free conference. According to a May job listing, Duolingo is looking for a learning scientist with a PhD in math and is helping to build a new math app with a small cross-functional team.

The list suggests that the app will focus on serving young learners. Duolingo states that it seeks classroom experience and knowledge in teaching K-12 level math, especially for young students in grades 3-8.

Current Duolingo users find Duolingo confused about the idea of ​​getting into math.

In an IPO day interview, CEO Luis von Ahn said users could see Duolingo accelerating math apps, and the company plans to extend beyond language learning through future acquisitions. I did. It can alleviate some anxieties around Duolingo, which requires a great deal of resources to be devoted to entirely new software and curriculum.

If someone is doing a pretty good job, has a similar mission to us, and has other subjects that we consider to have a similar corporate culture, Duolingo will buy the company. May consider, Fong An said in an interview.

Educational technology companies focused on mathematics include Khan Academy, Brilliant.org, Photomath, Numerade, and the recently acquired Symbolab.

For Duolingo, math apps are another chapter in the history of experimentation. The company has generated hundreds of ideas over the decade of its existence and has achieved varying degrees of success.

Over the past few years, the company has built a suite of products that goes beyond core apps. This includes Duolingo ABC and Duolingo English Test, literacy apps for children. Meanwhile, the failed idea Duolingos Cemetery contains some obsolete monetization strategies and AI-powered chatbots. Popular features like leaderboards were sputtered before they succeeded. And, interestingly, math was always behind von Anse’s head.

As mentioned in Duolingo EC-1, Fong An always said that he and his co-founder Severin Hacker were thinking about making Duolingo a math app before they finally decided to learn a language. I am.

I love math, but if you learn math, math itself can’t make you money, Fong An said in a previous interview. You learn math to learn physics to become an engineer, but knowledge of English directly improves your income potential in most countries of the world.

One user wrote it [math] Is such an important skill to learn[and] Hopefully this may provide better resources, especially to those with such restricted access, while at the same time inspiring and equally engaging our people with more opportunities.

Some seemed to want Duolingo to invest inward in language learning services before moving to other regions. It’s strange for some users to consider branching into math because Duo covers the vast majority of languages ​​(except French and Spanish).

The company can only teach beginner to intermediate level language fluency according to the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages ​​(CEFR). Approximately 30% to 40% of Duolingo courses are at some stage of CEFR adjustment, according to the last indicator from May.

It may be premature to guess what the Duolingos math app will look like, what it will offer, or whether it will be monetized. Anyway, it will be Duolingo’s first formal entry into the field of translingual education.

The company needs to find not only the product, but also the philosophical overlap between the two subjects. Language learning is a skill that benefits from cultural context and nuances, but mathematics revolves around the goal of reaching one correct answer. However, both disciplines require systematic thinking and the ability to apply functions to obtain answers. Ultimately, both rely on Duolingo’s often claim to be its biggest product. It’s about motivating you to open the app and paying attention to what’s happening on the screen.

