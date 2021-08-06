Technology Updates: Investment is pouring into Toronto’s AI companies, competition is fierce for talent, and new partnerships are wasting





The booming Canadian technology sector continues to break records. Invested in tech startups, supported by low interest rates and growing demand for radical solutions in biotechnology, clean tech and remote work tools.

According to business analytics firm CB Insights, Canadian companies have raised $ 6.3 billion (US) this year. That’s more than double the $ 2.9 billion (US) received in 2020 overall, far more than the $ 4.3 billion (US) raised in 2019. There are still 5 months left.

Toronto-based drug development firm Deep Genomics is the latest company to attend the party, raising $ 180 million (US) in a Series C round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and the Canadian Pension Board Investment Board. We are receiving additional support from the Society, Fidelity Management and Research Co. .. LLC, True Ventures, Amplitude Ventures, Khosla Ventures, Magnetic Ventures.

Deep Genomics has built an artificial intelligence platform to accelerate drug development for rare hereditary diseases. “Deep learning is the ultimate biotechnology. It can generate the accurate, large-scale, complex biological knowledge needed to produce highly effective therapies. Founder and Chief Executive of Deep Genomics. “Most future medicines are increasingly believed to be created by deep learning of artificial intelligence,” said Brendan Frey, who is responsible for this.

The company is working on the preparation of the first 10 drug discovery programs discovered by AI for clinical trials. This new funding will help expand the pharmaceutical pipeline.

The fight against talent gets hot

Many companies are actively hiring as funds flow into Canadian companies. In fact, according to a new report from CBRE, Canada has flipped the country’s traditional “brain drain” account. Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver are attracting more skilled workers than they have lost. The number of Toronto is particularly impressive. Since 2015, Toronto has added more than 81,000 jobs, issued 26,000 technical degrees, and resulted in nearly 55,000 brain drains.

In recent talent news, FinTech leader Sweden’s Klarna has begun hiring in Canada and has hired Kristina Elkhazin, head of the retail industry at Google Canada, as the new managing director. Brendan Lewis, Head of Communications for Klarna, said:

In addition, Canadian fintech giant Wealthsimple has hired Innovia partner Patrick Pichette on its board of directors. The announcement comes just months after Inovia helped Wealthsimple support a $ 750 million (Canada) funding round worth $ 5 billion (Canada).

“It is Innovia’s mission to actively support its founders to build a lasting market-leading company here in Canada,” says Pichette. “Involving a company’s partners on the board is a great way to do so, demonstrating the company’s commitment to the founder’s mission and success.”

Technology partnership to develop bioplastic production

Globally, one-third (about 1.3 billion tonnes) of all food produced is wasted each year. And it has a huge impact on the environment, accounting for about 8 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions. In the newly formed partnership, two Canadian companies are pooling resources to address the issue head-on.

Genecis Bioindustries is funded by $ 6 million from Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen), the industry-led organization behind Canada’s Advanced Manufacturing Supercluster, to dispose of Storm Fisher’s new organic waste in Drumbo, west of Kitchner. Develop a new biotechnology platform to create bioplastics at the facility.

Storm Fisher’s Drumbo facility works with grocery stores, restaurants, manufacturers and local governments to produce fertilizers and renewable energy, and can process over 100,000 tonnes of food waste each year. As an early stage company, Genecis currently produces about 1 kg of bioplastics per week, converting carbon from food waste into premium compostable plastics. “It will be cheaper and faster to scale,” said Luna Yu, CEO of Genecis, by accessing Storm Fisher’s existing infrastructure.

Brandon Moffat, owner and vice president of Storm Fisher, said: “I am pleased to be able to promote this demonstration project.”

Building a better EV infrastructure

Are Ontario drivers ready to use electricity? The automotive supply chain is being reviewed to manufacture electric vehicles, and experts predict that EVs will account for more than half of global passenger car sales by 2040. However, these vehicles need to be charged.

Canada’s Natural Resources Green Infrastructure — With some of the funding from the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Demonstration Program, things are moving in the right direction. Anvil Crawler Development Corporation, a sustainable energy developer, will be armed for $ 2.3 million (Canada) and will install 36 EV chargers throughout Ontario. Opus One Solutions, SWTCH, Energy + Inc., and Elexicon Energy also support this initiative, integrating technologies such as energy distribution management software in different locations.

“The additional EV infrastructure will greatly help address the’range anxiety’that many drivers may feel when thinking about the future of driving,” said MaRS Ecosystem Development and Clean Tech Director. Said Tyler Hamilton. “Innovation will play a major role in the future of transportation, decarbonization and grid stability, so we are pleased to involve Canadian start-ups such as Opus One Solutions and SWTCH in the early stages of planning.”

All chargers will be open to the public by September 30, 2022 and will be installed in apartments, commercial establishments, commercial establishments and attractions throughout Ontario.

In other news

Arctic Wolf Networks, a unicorn with a large office in Waterloo, announced $ 150 million in Series F funding, giving it a $ 4.3 billion (US) valuation. .. That’s more than three times the $ 1.3 billion (US) valuation reached. last fall.

Miovision, a company that uses computer vision, AI and analytics to help modernize urban traffic management, has acquired Arizona-based Trafficop. With this acquisition, Miovision will provide a solution that allows municipalities to analyze traffic data without installing additional hardware.

Another “unicorn” is born. Toronto password management firm 1Password has raised $ 100 million (US), led by Silicon Valley venture capital firm Accel. The new funding round doubled the company’s valuation to $ 2 billion (US).

Toronto-based Notch has raised $ 10 million (US), led by Accomplice and BDC, with the participation of MATH Venture Partners, Golden Ventures, The Yield Lab, Garage Capital and Plexo Capital. Several angel investors, including prominent Canadian startup coaches, advisors and investor Mark MacLeod, also participated in the round.

MaRS Discovery District, North America’s largest urban innovation hub, has created an annual list of 100 Best Workplaces for Fast Company Innovators, alongside Google, Samsung, Matel, IBM, General Motors and Moderna.

