10 Innovation and Technology Surprise • iDriveS Cal





The smart features of VW ID.4 include many high-tech innovations. However, there are also those that simply rethink old-fashioned engineering.

Most of us are not yet familiar with electric vehicles. And it’s no exaggeration to say that many of us are still reluctant to EV.

So, with that in mind, here are 10 features of the pretty cool Volkswagen ID.4 EV.

1. Mood lighting

If this reminds you of lava lamps and mellow songs, you’re just right. The ambient lighting can be easily controlled via the touch screen infotainment system. In addition, you can adjust the color and brightness. In fact, the dashboard color can be controlled separately from the door panel color.

2. Agile navigation

The touch screen infotainment system is also the place to control navigation. Like a tablet or touchscreen laptop, the ID.4 screen recognizes one or two finger touches. So you can tilt the 3D navigation and keep it in the right direction with just two fingers.

3. Heated touch point – VWID.4 smart function

Although the heated seats and steering wheel are not new. On cold autumn and winter days, there are some features that are especially welcome. And this VW ID.4 smart feature takes it to another level. This is because it can be set to turn on automatically at startup based on the outside temperature.

4. Car comedy

Disclaimer: I haven’t tested this! : 0) But apparently you can ask ID.4 to make a joke to help brighten your mood. It’s unclear if it’s ironic, blue, or if ID.4 is the particular kind of humor that elicits a joke.

5. Window drop

Another feature that isn’t new in the automotive world is automatic windows. But the great thing about ID.4 is that you can easily drop all four at once. In addition, it is as easy as pressing and holding the rear button on the driver’s door panel.

6. Hey, Jarvis – VWID.4 smart features

I’m taking my creative spin on this. For clarity, it refers to the Avengers movie Iron Man. Because it is a voice activation function. In other words, you can easily say “too bright” or “too dark.” ID.4 also automatically opens and closes the overhead shade of the vehicle’s panoramic sunroof.

7. Customizable cup holder

This is a rethink of old-fashioned engineering. There are two sets of cup holders in the front seats. One is clearly visible on the center console. And one hides under the rolling center console cover. The wise thing is that these are modular. As such, each offers different configurations for storing what you have, such as phones, keys, loose changes, and more.

8. Profile settings

The technical settings for ID.4 are easy to set up for easy access. Simply swipe down on the infotainment touch screen to see shortcuts to the most commonly used technologies. And setting them up is as easy as holding down each digital button.

9. Camera Cleaner-VWID.4 Smart Features

I think this is especially cool. It’s so logical that it’s amazing that it’s never been done before. Therefore, the same wiper stems used for rear window splits and wipes also clean the backup camera. And how convenient is it? Personally, I got out of the car and wiped the small camera lens many times. And it’s always inconvenient.

10. All okay alerts

This last feature also has all sorts of meanings. EVs are so quiet, and sometimes even quiet, that it’s hard to tell when they’re on or off. Therefore, the VW ID.4 smart feature activates an audible chime that confirms that the vehicle has been powered off.

