MindStand, CyDeploy Win Minority Innovation Weekend Summer Pitch Competition





Talent is in our backyard.

Each year, the National Association of Black Engineers Baltimore Metropolitan Area Chapter (NSBE-BMAC) hosts the Minority Innovation Weekend, also known as MIW. Many years ago, NSBE-BMAC realized that startup founders and color co-founders needed to get the financial, educational, and long-term support they deserved. .. Therefore, MIW is focused on providing the founders and co-founders of technology start-ups with the opportunity to take their ideas to the next level.

National data show that minority innovators receive less funding and support, but their ideas are valuable. That’s why Minority Innovation Weekend continues to use its resources to help start-ups reach their full potential. On July 17, MIW hosted a pitch contest with investors ready to support the success of these technology start-ups. Through interesting, exciting and insightful events, start-ups founded or co-founded by people of color were able to achieve the best marketing.

The 2021 MIW Summer Pitch competition was completely virtual as the coronavirus continued to change its normality. But the pandemic didn’t stop the show. More than a dozen companies participated in the contest. They are included:

At the pitch competition, each company received five minutes of time, proving to judges and investors that it was worthy of an award. After the pitch, the judges were able to ask follow-up questions within 10 minutes. The main goal of Minority Innovation Weekend was to recognize and emphasize technology start-ups, with two companies winning prizes following the pitch contest.

Mind Stand, founded by Michael Ogunsanya, received the $ 10,000 Fearless Innovator Award, and CyDeploy, founded by Tina Williams-Koroma, received the $ 1,000 Pitch Creator Hustle Award.

But such an opportunity would not be possible without people who understand the importance of investing in start-ups. Delali Dzirasa, Founder and CEO of Fearless, is the title sponsor of the 2021 MIW Summer Pitch Competition. Fearless team member Ratya Staten said that downtown Baltimore’s digital services agency wants to help build other businesses in the neighborhood.

Fearless wants to change the world and we know we can’t do it alone, “Staten said. “By investing in the next generation of civic tech companies, we are increasing the number of companies that want to do good. That’s why we started the hatch incubator and why we attended events such as Minority Innovation Weekend. Does not see other companies as competitors, but as potential partners in our quest to build software with a soul. “

The jury said Ogunsanya had proposed an idea with great potential. Founded in 2018, MindStand helps guide employees in an inclusive language and provide traceable indicators of diversity, fairness and inclusion, Ogunsanya said.

Ogunsanya said he was very happy to bring the first prize home.

I practiced full-length pitches many times in consultation with pitch coach Mac Conwell. Talking about Mind Stands’ vision at your own pace would work, Ogunsanya said. Currently, Ogunsanya plans to use the $ 10,000 winning bid to expand MindStand’s marketing and develop case studies.

Minority Innovation Weekend will continue to support start-ups. The next pitch competition will be held in the spring of 2022. Find your application here.

We have a huge amount of talent in our backyard and we have a community of people who are ready to grow and nurture their talents, “says Staten. “Many people tell entrepreneurs that they need to move to Silicon Valley or another so-called technology hub to build and grow their business, which can be done in Maryland, Maryland. Baltimore is a very supportive community for up-and-coming entrepreneurs. People want to help each other. “

