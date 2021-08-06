Panel: Innovations Essential to Alabama’s Future Success





Alabama continues to leverage the innovation economy that is essential to the state’s success, and members of the Innovation Alabama for the Economy tomorrow panel said on Saturday the Alabama Business Council’s Annual Government Affairs Conference. Told to.

Alabama policymakers are aware of job creation opportunities through the organic growth of innovative new businesses launched here, said panel moderator Huston Smith, Alabama’s vice president of government. .. Advances in technology have made it easier than ever to start a business, and the low costs associated with starting a business in the state make Alabama a good place for many entrepreneurs.

In addition to emphasizing the innovative areas in which the state is making progress, two consistent themes throughout the discussion were the work of the Innovation Alabama of the Electric Vehicle (EV) and the Alabama Innovation Commission.

There is no doubt that the automobile industry has become a leader in revolutionary innovation by turning cars from gasoline motors, which have fueled the industry since 1886, to computers with wheels. Alabama’s automotive industry innovations date back to 1903, when Mary Anderson from Alabama patented the idea of ​​the window cleaning device on which windshield wipers were based, so Alabama fits naturally into this task.

Alabama is the third largest automobile producer in the country, said Michael Starr, chairman of the Alabama Clean Fuels Union. All automakers in our state invest in electric vehicles by manufacturing cars, investing in EV charging stations and more. We are investing in the state and the employment opportunities that exist here.

He said one of the main deterrents for consumers buying electric cars is the fear of losing power in the car before finding a charging station. However, most consumers believe that the EV has a range of about 50 miles, even if the new model has a range of about 300 miles.

According to Starley, fast charging stations reduce range anxiety. Currently, there are quick chargers available on all Alabama Interstates except Interstate 22. Governor K-Ivy recently awarded 18 grants totaling more than $ 4.1 million to help fund the installation of electric vehicle charging stations at many gas stations in central and northern Alabama.

According to Staley, ownership of an electric vehicle offers the most affordable fuel option for home charging at a cost of $ 8.58, compared to an average gasoline cost of $ 22.48 per 200 miles. He mentioned the Alabama Powers EV rate option, which offers discounts to customers who use home charging for electric vehicles. The company also has rate incentives available to business owners. Electric cars can save people’s money and bring it back to our state economy, Starley said.

As Secretary of Commerce Greg Canfield said, the need for the state to continue to draw Alabama drivers into the era of electric vehicles, human mobility, was a priority of the State Department of Commerce. Canfield also served on the Advisory Board of the Alabama Innovation Commission and spoke at the panel.

Commerce is doing a few things very well, but the state government doesn’t support startups and entrepreneurship as well as the private sector, he mentions the recent law that created Alabama Innovation Corporation. Said.

Senator Alabama Protem Greg Reed, vice chairman of the Alabama Innovation Commission, also spoke on the panel, saying the company would continue to work on the commission when it released a report to the governor later this year.

Analyzing the research and work contained in the commission report helped us understand what was possible, Reed said. It’s a great opportunity for Alabama to learn where our future is heading, and we are in a good position to take advantage of those opportunities.

Innovation Corporation supports state-wide entrepreneurship, local businesses, R & D in existing businesses, and access to advanced technical skills to drive the workforce of the future.

Panelist Charisse has a mission to build a more resilient, inclusive and robust economy to remain competitive in the world of the 21st century, with only minorities and women in the legislation passed. Instead, we sought to include undervalued business segments such as technology. Stokes, Executive Director of TechMGM. TechMGM is a Chamber of Commerce initiative in the Montgomery region aimed at coordinating the efforts of many diverse partners in developing an ecosystem of technology and innovation in Montgomery.

Stokes urged the audience to maintain engagement. We all play a role in innovation. Diversity of thought is where we accelerate change, and when we do it, we all win.

