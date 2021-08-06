Drunk Driving Offerings Can Stimulate Demand for Driver Surveillance Technology – TechCrunch





Companies developing driver detection technology can get a boost from the provisions of the $ 2,702 trillion infrastructure bill on page 2,702.

The bill’s provisions are actually part of a bipartisan law called the Drunk Driving Reduction Act, which was introduced in April 2021 and will establish technical safety standards for automakers within three years with the U.S. Department of Transportation. Instruct. After that, automakers have another two years to comply with and implement technology to detect and prevent drunk driving. Reuters first noticed this language.

The regulation does not specify what kind of technology these vehicles need to be equipped with, but industry experts say companies developing camera-based Driver Monitoring System (DMS). I believe that will benefit the most. DMS systems are already mature in the automotive industry and represent a technological by-product of autonomous driving development. The automotive industry is looking for self-driving cars as a way to significantly reduce future road deaths, but supporters and regulators are trying to solve existing problems such as drunk driving and inattentive driving. It states that there is room to use some of the technology.

What’s happening in the US Senate this week could open the door to camera-based real-time solutions. This is the first time a US carmaker has the ability and requirements to see real-time physiological changes in your body. Dr. Mike Lenn, Chief Scientific Innovation Officer at Seeing Machines, told TechCrunch. “There are clear and reliable changes in how the environment is scanned and how the eyes respond to stimuli, so police use it following a finger test.”

The system must monitor driver performance to detect failures and prevent or limit the operation of the vehicle if a failure is detected. It can detect if your BAC (Blood Alcohol Concentration) is above the legal limit and can interfere with your vehicle’s operation altogether. Or a combination of both systems.

In recent years, cameras are not the only solution.

The Driver Alcohol Detection System for Safety (DADSS) program is a technology developed in partnership with the Automobile Union for Road Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to determine exhalation or touch to determine BAC. We advocate using a base approach. level. The touch-based approach measures BAC from the surface of the skin by shining infrared light from the driver’s fingertips. According to DADSS, the current timeline for introducing a breath-based approach to vehicles is up to 2024, and the touch-based approach is up to 2025.

Len argues that the camera-based approach is far more successful than the breathing or touch-based approach because BAC levels can rise within minutes. Theoretically, it was possible to bring down a bunch of shots just before someone grabbed the steering wheel, which didn’t show up in a few minutes of reading. Or it can be wasted while driving. Also, when it comes to drunk driving, BAC detection doesn’t help at all.

Europe vs America

Although there is already a move in Europe to encourage automakers to include drunk driving detection technology, especially through a camera-based DMS approach, most discussions on this type of technology in the United States until recently are self-driving. Has focused on DMS for. Level 2 autonomous driving or higher. (According to the Society of Automotive Engineers, Level 2 autonomy means that the vehicle combines features such as steering and acceleration, but the driver must remain involved.)

US regulations could drive an industry that has already grown in recent years, as automakers such as GM and Ford have implemented hands-free advanced driver assistance systems.

From an integration perspective, there aren’t really any gradual changes to OEM-current inattentive or drowsy driving with camera-based DMS. According to Ren, another feature it provides is another algorithm on the chip.

Short-term technology

“Billions of dollars have been spent developing technologies to make AV happen, but they’re really far away,” said Stephanie Manning, Chief Government Affairs Officer at Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD). Told TechCrunch. “In the process, automakers have developed a number of technologies that can now help us in terms of saving lives. If this passes, it has done so far in terms of the lives saved by NHTSA. It will be the biggest safety rule, and it couldn’t come at a better time, but the longer you wait, the more people die. “

According to Ren, the technology isn’t too far from the market. Seeing Machines offers DMS for use in GM’s hands-free advanced driver assistance system, SuperCruise. The Super Cruise was once left to one Cadillac model, but has expanded its portfolio of features and GM and is now available on the Cadillac CT6, CT4, CT5, Escalade and Chevrolet Bolt. Seeing Machine technology is also used in the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class and EQS sedans.

Regulations are expected to increase the number of market entrants, creating top-down demand, Ren said. “It removes it from the hands of consumers and tells them that their vehicles must have these safety features, which dramatically expands the market size and expands market opportunities.”

According to IndustryARC, the global DMS market is estimated to exceed $ 2.1 billion by 2026 and is growing at a compound annual growth rate of 9.8% from this year. Top-down demand from regulations such as infrastructure bills will certainly increase demand, but it does not make it easier to solve problems.

“We’re trying to assess what’s happening in someone’s head, which is really different from having a forward-looking radar trying to see what’s 30 meters in front of you.” He said. “You are trying to interpret whether this person can drive safely. Therefore, it is a very difficult technical problem to solve. We are 21 years old. Smart Eye has been around for over 10 years. Although the market size has expanded dramatically, it is a difficult problem to solve as a new entrant. “

New entrants face competition from large, established Tier 1 suppliers such as Seeing Machines and Smart Eye. This is a Swedish computer vision company that industry-savvy people say they are working with Ford (Ford has not confirmed or denied this). IndustryARC also names key players such as Faurecia, Aptiv PLC, Bosch, Denso and Continental AG. But new players are emerging, including Israel-based Cipia, formerly Eyesight Technology, and Sweden-based Tobii Tech.

Room for market growth

Increasing the number of people entering the market means that technology will advance further. Affectiva, an emotion-sensing startup recently acquired by Smart Eye, for $ 73.5 million, suggests potential future applications for DMS in passenger cars. Today, it can be distracting, drowsy, and drunk driving, but within a few years DMS can detect other types of drug disorders, cognitive deficits, and even road anger. There is sex.

Tobii, an eye tracker technology company, has announced its entry into the DMS market. This market has been investigated for the past few years, seeing legislative changes first in Europe and now in the United States.

Despite being a newcomer to the automotive space, Tobii has been involved in eye tracking since 2001, working in industries such as marketing, scientific research, virtual reality and games. Tobii CEO Anand Srivatsa told TechCrunch that one of the biggest challenges is to scale across different populations, given the different eye shapes of different ethnic groups.

“Thanks to this long history, we’ve done that in other parts of our business, so we have what we need to provide a complete solution from the component level to the end of the software,” Shrivatsa said. Told TechCrunch. “Some car partners are building their own asix, so we believe they are building their own sensors as a unique feature of Tobii that allows them to talk about the computing required for eye tracking. We have end-user software on several aspects of our business, so we can understand the impact and constraints of each of these parts of the stack and work with them to create more destructive solutions. And I think it will be very important in this area. How do you reduce the total cost of the solution so that it can be efficiently extended to all cars? “

Srivatsa also extends the biometric and physiological signals produced by eye tracking to other spaces, reconstructing information based on outside road conditions and what’s happening inside the car, and drivers spend a lot of money. He said there is room for optimizing the technology to make sure that it is. Of their time looking at the road.

What I want is to understand and adjust how technologies such as forward collision warnings, blind spot warnings, and even lane turning warnings make me complacent or tired, or perhaps distracted. And it’s useful when you need it most. Kelly Funkhauser, Program Manager for Vehicle Interface Testing at Consumer Reports and Head of Connected Self-Driving Cars, told TechCrunch about system performance, alert timing, and more, based on what’s needed at the moment. rice field. On the contrary, when I’m paying close attention, I don’t want to bother, be persistent, or frustrate me. Yeah, I seem to know exactly what I’m doing. I deliberately drive this line to avoid hitting moms and children.

Ren said driver monitoring systems that capture what’s really happening in the car could be more personalized to provide a better driving experience.

In all of this, writing a better driving experience is absolutely crucial, Ren said. Otherwise, there is a risk that consumers will not accept it.

Advances in existing ADAS technology

Automakers have been involved in conversations about drunk driving technology for years. In 2007, Nissan announced a drunk driving concept car. This concept car uses alcohol odor sensors, face monitoring, and vehicle driving behavior to detect driver disabilities.

That same year, Toyota announced a similar system that it announced would be installed in cars by 2009. More recently, Volvo announced in 2019 that it will install cameras and sensors in cars to monitor and signal signs of driver drinking and distraction. An intervening vehicle, the technology is designed for Volvo’s SPA2 architecture for hands-free driving, which has not yet been released. In conclusion, because there is no law mandating the prevention and detection of drunk driving, automakers are not actually implementing the technology, even though many components are already in place.

Manning wants automakers to be able to charge for safety features, so it’s thinking about it.

Automakers want to test supercomputers on public roads, but don’t feel it’s their responsibility not to spend money, time and energy on solving drunk driving, so make this rule. Because I don’t want it. , She said. We fully expect them to fight our teeth and nails throughout the rule-making process.

GM and Ford representatives weren’t asked to comment, but John Bozzella, president and CEO of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which worked with NHTSA on the DADSS program, is committed to TechCrunch and the automotive industry is committed to supporting public and private efforts. He said he was doing it. Address this threat to road safety.

Parliamentary guidance to promote a legislative approach that enables NHTSA to consider all potential technologies as a federal regulatory option and make informed decisions in compliance with vehicle safety legislation. Thank you for your efforts and other stakeholders. He said that all specific technologies meet the standards for consumer vehicles.

