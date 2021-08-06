Fi Europe Raw Materials Trade Fair Opens Entry for Breakthroughs in Major Industries





The major composite raw material trade fairs, FiEurope and HiEurope, will recognize significant achievements within the industry as they will be awarded the annual awards at the 2021 event.

As the organizer Informa Markets explained, startups launched within the last five years will be able to submit their entries by September 17th of the Startup Innovation Challenge 2021 for the most innovative products, services, or solutions. You will be invited to share. Exhibitors attending the event will be invited to submit. Entry to the Fi Europe Innovation Awards 2021 until September 24th.

The Fi Innovation Awards 2021 for the fair in Frankfurt from November 30th to December 3rd has eight categories. Seven of these are open to exhibitors only (online or face-to-face), but for the first time this year, the Future of Nutrition category honors non-exhibitors, associations, or organizations.

Both the Startup Innovation Challenge and the Fi Europe Innovation Awards are well-established, highly prestigious, recognizing and emphasizing breakthrough innovation. Many past winners have connections in the confectionery and snack industries.

From raw materials, process technologies and equipment to new strategic approaches and initiatives, the Fi Europe Innovation Awards have been pioneering for many years and always reflect current industry trends.

This year’s finalists and winners will be selected by a jury of industry experts chaired by Professor Colin Dennis, chair of both the IFIS and British Nutrition Foundation boards. Winners will be announced live in Frankfurt and streamed online during Fi Europe.

Professor Corindennis, who has been the jury chair of the Fi Innovation Awards since 2019, emphasizes the role of the Fi Europe Innovation Awards in recognizing innovation in the F & B industry. Innovation in the food industry is critical to its future success. Meeting consumer and market needs while considering people’s and global health is diversity and inclusiveness a key driver of the enterprise. Process, ingredient and product innovations continue to offer nutritional benefits and new sensory experiences. The Fi Europe Innovation Awards recognize many exciting developments in all these areas and show the pace of innovation in this sector. We are very much looking forward to working with our colleagues in judging the 2021 entry.

Companies can submit entries in one or more of the following categories: Judges will prioritize new products introduced within the last two years. This includes The Future of Nutrition Award, Sensory Innovation Award, Plant-based Innovation Award, Plant-based Innovation Award, and Clean Label & Natural Innovation Award. For ingredient processes.There are further categories of health innovation, food technology innovation, sustainability innovation, diversity and inclusion.

In addition, the sixth year of the Startup Innovation Challenge is a unique contest aimed at supporting innovative projects within the food service industry through special support programs tailored to the needs of startups.

This contest is a breakthrough ingredient / additive that improves taste, texture, appearance, and / or nutritional value of foods and beverages, innovative processing and pioneering technologies, or services that support the F & B industry. ..

The award will be held in collaboration with Fi Europe in combination with Hi Europe 2021, the world’s largest group of raw material buyers and decision makers. Therefore, finalists can not only gain global exposure, but also meet key industry players who can help take innovation to the next level.

All finalists will be invited to pre-record the presentation pitches featured during the online event and combine them with the Hi Europe 2021 for a live pitch directly in Fi Europe. Winners are looking forward to the following prizes: Increase your online presence throughout the year with personalized guidance from selected judges, the Fi Europe 2022 booth, or the Fi Global Insights & Ingredients Network Digital Package. For more information on award entry, please visit www.figlobal.com.

