Northeastern Wireless Project Acquires Federal Designation as Innovation Zone





The future of wireless networks is humming loudly in an air-conditioned room in Burlington, just off Route 128.

A supercomputer on a suburban campus of Northeastern University known as the Colosseum. Millions of dollars can test all kinds of mobile technologies, from mobile phones to Wi-Fi to Bluetooth. The goal is to develop artificial intelligence software to enhance wireless communication capabilities, reduce congestion and improve security. The Colosseum is already helping to improve the fifth generation wireless technology, called 5G, and will also play an important role in the creation of 6G.

On Thursday, the Federal Communications Commission voted 4-0 to designate the Colosseum, the world’s largest wireless network emulator, as the Federal Innovation Zone.

Voting will soon jump the northeast to a national leadership role in wireless research. This is one of only four such zones in the country. Others are located in Raleigh, North Carolina, New York City, and Salt Lake City.

This is a big deal, FCC deputy chairman Jessica Rosenwase said at a meeting on Thursday to approve the zone. History continues to be good when giving US sandbox innovators to test new ideas.

Today’s wireless networks are often crowded during busy hours, causing call disconnections, download losses, and app power outages. Verizon, AT & T, and T-Mobile are spending tens of billions of dollars expanding their networks and adding higher-performance 5G technology, but they still can’t keep up. The Colosseum research aims to provide new solutions, such as teaching AI programs how to manage networks.

The AI-based future network can automatically adapt, reconfigure, and be more resilient than the current network, says Tommaso Melodia in the northeast, who heads the school’s Wireless Internet Research Institute. The professor says. We provided a tour of the Burlington facility to the Internet of Things and Grove.

For example, if a wireless carrier is aware of a large rally like the July 4th concert or sporting event, it’s temporary to handle the expected crashes of calls, texts, and Instagram posts from the crowd. Mobile phone equipment may be installed. In the future, AI management software may be able to better tune available radio waves and network gear to handle congestion without the need for additional equipment.

On the Colosseum tour, two long racks of computers include Nvidia’s special processing equipment that can calculate hundreds of teraflops (1 trillion floating-point operations per second) for AI operations. The setup also includes a wireless transmitter that can emulate 256 wireless phones or other devices at the same time. Multicolored cables hanging from the ceiling transfer data between racks, and huge water pipes are supplied to the cooling system at both ends of the room.

As computers create different conditions and challenges for wireless signals, the system produces more data per second than is contained in the Library of Congress, Melodia said. All that data can be used to teach AI systems how to better manage their networks.

The computer is housed in Northeastern’s new 100,000-square-foot research facility on the Burlington Innovation Campus. The facility also has a field covered with a five-story high-mesh net for testing autonomous drones. The facility is so new that the painter was still working in the hallway, and many rooms do not yet have furniture.

The Pentagons Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency spent about $ 20 million in 2017 to build the Colosseum and helped judge participants in the contest to design new wireless frequency sharing technologies. The supercomputer was originally hidden at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Maryland, but moved to Burlington two years ago. Northeastern University has received an additional $ 6 million from the National Science Foundation Network to improve computers.

One improvement is to allow the Colosseum radio to use higher frequency bands. The Colosseum originally operated below 6GHz. While standard mobile phones used the spectral band such as 800MHz and 1900MHz, some 5G networks use much higher frequencies such as 25GHz. In addition, 6G can be expanded to 100GHz and above. Higher frequency bands do not travel far, but can carry more data. Each MHz refers to a radio wave that circulates 1 million times per second, and a GHz wave circulates 1 billion times.

He was trying to extend the Colosseum to operate in some of these high-frequency bands, which will be key to future wireless communications, Melodia said. And we believe that the Colosseum will play a very important role in building these future intelligent networks.

