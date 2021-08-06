



West Lafayette, Indiana — A professor who connects Purdue University’s expertise with faculty and student start-ups has been appointed as the first Innovation and Entrepreneurship Fellow of the Cranato School of Business. These fellows connect research and commercialization companies.

Jean Pan, an associate professor of business administration at Luis B. Kalman Risingstar, has been co-founding and involved in startups in other ways since he was an undergraduate student in mathematics at Nanjing University. Pang is a faculty member of the Regenstrief Center for Healthcare Engineering, a faculty member of the Integrated Data Science Initiative, and a member of Krannert Ph.D. A member of the Commission and the Purdue University Graduate Council. He is also a director of China Titans Energy Technology Group Ltd., a publicly traded company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

“Innovation and entrepreneurship fellows, on behalf of different schools and disciplines, help facilitate interdisciplinary knowledge exchange and connect people to academic professionals at different universities,” said Pan. increase. “This is in line with Purdue University’s vision of creating an interdisciplinary environment for discovery, learning and involvement to become or sustain the most innovative universities in the United States and the world.”

David Hummels, Dr. Samuel R. Allen Dean of Krannert School, expressed his support for Pang and fellowship.

“Krannert takes a unique position at the crossroads of business and technology. We say big ideas won’t change the world until they hit the market,” Hummels said. “Professor Zhan Pang is not only a great scholar, but also co-founded or involved in many tech startups and has served as an advisor to connect companies and venture capitalists. What’s happening at our university Work to expand faculty efforts to help commercialize world-changing discoveries. “

A student with one of his previous PhDs, Pang co-founded Data Analytics Technology to develop advanced data analysis tools and AI technologies specifically for the health care industry.

Pang will be Purdue’s third innovation and entrepreneurial fellow. In January, the Faculty of Agriculture appointed Christian Butsuke as a Fellow of Innovation and Entrepreneurship. In June, Yung-Hsiang Lu was named the first Innovation and Entrepreneurship Fellow of the Faculty of Engineering. Campus-wide programs are coordinated through the Burton D. Morgan Center for Entrepreneurship.

About Purdue University

Purdue University is a leading public research institute developing practical solutions to today’s toughest challenges. Purdue ranks fifth in the United States’ most innovative universities by the US News & World Report, providing world-changing research and unparalleled discoveries. Purdue is committed to hands-on, online, real-world learning and provides a transformative education for all. Purdue’s commitment to affordability and accessibility freezes tuition and most fees at the 2012-13 level, allowing more students to graduate without debt. See Purdue never stops in the constant pursuit of the next big leap at Purdue.edu.

Writer: Steve Martin

Source: Zhan Pang, zpang @ purdue.edu

David Hummels, krannertdean @ purdue.edu

