Speculation about FCC Chairman Pick creates new enthusiasm

Waiting continues: Speculation is rising as President Joe Biden holds his seventh public meeting with his deputy chairman today over the election of the long-awaited permanent FCC chairman.

Goodbye Aristotle: The FTC has removed Aristotle from the list of approved companies that help tech companies comply with the Children’s Online Privacy Rules.

New CSAM Report: According to an industry-funded report, tech companies are doubling their efforts to remove material depicting child sexual abuse in a legislative threat.

That August. Where are the BIDENS FCC chairs? Today’s monthly FCC meeting chairs Jessica Rosenwessel for the seventh time acting in front of her title, and left-wing telecommunications industry observers are increasingly concerned that the White House has no permanent options. is doing.

Speculation about potential candidates is rampant, from former Obama-era FCC staff Gigi Sohn to free press co-CEO Geoffrey González to incumbent members like Democrat Geoffrey Starks. ..

Of course, Rosen Warsel has her own deep support. She stood alongside Biden last month when Biden signed an executive order on promoting competition. And if Biden chooses her, she can take on that role right away, but this year she needs Senate confirmation.

Tight Timing: The FCC, which usually consists of five members, has run out of commissioners since January, and the resulting 2-2 deadlock has stalled Democratic agenda items such as net neutrality recovery. increase. And unless the Senate reaffirms her, Rosenwasell’s regular term as Commissioner will expire at the end of the year.

The Senate has a particularly strict calendar from September to December to approve the nominations of both the FCC Chair and Commissioner. If the White House and the Senate do nothing, Republicans will win a 2: 1 FCC majority in January, making Starks the only Democrat and leader.

Senator Richard Blumenthal, Connecticut, recently told John. I’m very concerned about the majority of the Democratic Party, so I think the decision is urgent. Blumental has heard many different names, but he believes Rosen Warsel really has more heads than others, he added.

It’s been 44 years since the new president took such a long time to name the FCC chief. (President Jimmy Carter did not appoint candidate Charles Feliz until mid-September, his first year in office.)

Today: The FCC has designated Boston, and as the 5G Innovation Zone, the RALEIGH FCC Commissioner today votes to create two city test sites to explore the best ways to build a 5G wireless network in the United States. In these innovation zones in Boston and Raleigh, NC, the FCC is also looking at ways to foster so-called open RAN technology. This opens up radio access network protocols and enables a variety of businesses to offer 5G services. (This also challenges Chinese companies that tend to supply a lot of 5G hardware, like Huawei.)

The Innovation Zone Program is a compilation of ideas that Rosenwessel has emerged since late 2019 and has been the subject of bipartisan interest among FCC members.

The FTC’s decision to cut off Aristotle’s relationship with Aristotle over the copper flap is the first time Aristotle has revoked certifications related to the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act.

I’m not a philosopher. Aristotle offers technology primarily used by campaigns, political action committees and other organizations, but also has identification and age verification tools. In 2012, the FTC approved Aristotle as a self-regulatory body to crack down on COPPA compliance. This is a 1998 law that requires businesses to obtain parental consent before collecting data on their children online. The other six organizations are also approved by the FTC to help businesses comply with the law.

In a statement Wednesday, FTC’s top consumer protection staff, Samuel Levin, criticized Aristotle and was funded by website operators and app developers that self-regulatory organizations are supposed to crack down on. At that time, I clearly called it a conflict of interest. Aristotle disagrees with this feature and states that it derives most of its funding from technologies it sells to campaigns, PACs, and more.

Aristotle CEO John Phillips told MT that only two or three clients have been using the company’s COPPA service in recent years. He said he decided to end the COPPA program in June of this year due to the small number of clients and the growth of other parts of the company. I have never intentionally or rudely failed to comply with COPPA standards.

Phillips also said it would push back Levine’s accusations of conflicts of interest and deal more appropriately with others in the FTC program. (Another COPPA-certified organization, such as the Entertainment Software Rating Board, which assigns age and content ratings to video games, faces similar criticisms of its relationship with the video game industry.)

TECH COALITION states that companies are in a hurry to abuse children: Social media platforms are reporting more child sexual abuse material than ever, according to an industry report released today. The Technology Coalition, which includes Google, Facebook, Twitter, and other major companies as members, released its first report last year since it presented five plans to combat the online spread of child pornography.

According to the report, coalition members increased reports to the US Open and Exploitation Children’s Center by 29 percent between 2019 and 2020. And 98 percent of the Center’s reports came from members of the coalition.

Why now? The report threatened to narrow Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a shield of legal liability in the technology industry, after the Justice Department and Congress threatened to narrow Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a shield of legal liability in the technology industry, to punish companies for hosting material on child sexual abuse1 It’s been over a year. The coalition argued that the issue could be addressed without government intervention. We want more action than just words and promises, DOJ officials told CNBC at the time.

Currently, the two companies say they are working closely together to detect images and videos shared between platforms. According to the report, they also invest millions of dollars in partnerships and research to address the issue.

Welcome new members: The Technology Coalition also includes two new members: Clubhouse, an audio-first social media app that has skyrocketed during pandemics, and Outschool, an online education platform.

STATE AG ANTITRUST BILL TEED UP The law that allows the State Attorney General to choose the location of antitrust proceedings will be marked up by the Senate Judiciary Committee today. However, the panel’s aide is the bill, S. It states that 1787 (117) may eventually be held.

Bipartisan legislation is backed by Senators Amy Klobuchar (Democratic Party) and Mike Lee (Republican Party), antitrust subcommittee chairpersons and ranking members, but any member of the Judiciary Committee. You can ask for a one week delay on your invoice. The Bill House version, HR 3460 (117), has garnered opposition from several members of the California delegation, both of whom are Democratic Senators in California. Senator Dianne Feinstein’s spokesperson refused to comment on whether she had any concerns about the bill, but Senator Alex Padillas’ office did not answer questions about his views. ..

The Attorney General of Speaking State, which has jurisdiction over antitrust law, amended the proceedings against Google late Wednesday to eliminate claims for damages under federal antitrust law. This adjustment eliminates potential duplication of antitrust proceedings filed in California seeking damages from search giants to monopolize the advertising technology market. The state hopes that this change will alleviate the concerns that judges have expressed in the hearing last week regarding the duplication of proceedings in the AG and private proceedings.

MEANWHILE: Technology amendments flow into infrastructure Senators still discuss technology amendments, even though the Senate is preparing to pass a large bipartisan infrastructure contract later this week I am.

By Wednesday’s 43-55 votes, the bipartisan senator coalition broke the amendment from Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) To the Administrative Procedure Act’s approximately $ 42 billion broadband grant from the deal. I imposed a requirement. Transaction negotiator Senator Angus King (I-Maine) argued that such requirements create awkward bureaucracy.

In a 95-to-1 vote on Monday, Senator John Thune (RS.D.) succeeded in bypassing a provision aimed at strengthening the 5G workforce.

And POLITICO’s Kelly Maidrich and Victoria Gida report that a bipartisan parliamentary group is struggling to narrow the bill’s crypto tax reporting provisions.

MOZILLA joins NYU’s revelation on Facebook pile-on: Mozilla blows Facebook by suspending a team of NYU researchers studying political advertising and information on social networks, free speech Joined a group, a choir of scholars. The platform’s claim that Mozilla, called Facebook on Wednesday, has taken steps to limit public data, limit researchers to nasty patterns, and take action to protect user privacy is simply Wednesday. Said not holding.

Former Bidens speech writer Dylan Loewe will be Tim Cooks speech writer, Apple’s Director of Public Relations and CEO. Former Facebook advertising director Carolyn Everson will be president of Instacart. Phoebe Benich, a former analyst on the staff of the Defense Innovation Commission and the Cyberspace Solarium Commission, has joined In-Q-Tel as Program Manager. Velocity Global has hired Eric Schroeder as Chief Operating Officer. Rakuten Group, a Japanese e-commerce company, has acquired Altiostar Networks, a US-based mobile technology company. Biden has nominated Kathy Im, Tom Rothman and Elizabeth Sembler on the board of directors of the public broadcaster.

Workplace Issues: Motherboard reports that between 2018 and 2020, Google fired dozens of employees for misusing access to company tools and data.

According to Bloomberg, Amazon is considering a vaccine mission. The e-commerce giant is considering whether to require Covid-19 vaccination, despite skepticism from employees.

Withdrawal: Democrats, led by Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, have sent a letter to Facebook and Amazon urging FTC chair Lina Khans to stop a campaign to refute antitrust issues related to their business.

