Three strategies for deploying new technologies in-house





It is a well-known fact that innovation is an important factor in an organization’s success. But often less clear is how to translate innovative new ideas into field implementations. This article shares three strategies to enable R & D teams to actually adopt new technologies, based on a comprehensive analysis of large international oil company projects and employees. First, innovation must start with the user. Rather than adopting a top-down approach, R & D teams need to understand what their end users really need and adapt their technology to their needs. Second, R & D teams need to ensure that they select the right early adopters to pilot new technologies. And finally, the team proactively anticipates financial concerns by providing creative solutions to minimize the amount and time field units need to spend to implement new technologies. need to do it.

Large organizations have long understood the importance of innovation. But what does it take to transform an R & D project into a technology solution that teams in the field actually adopt?

To investigate this question, we analyzed several sources of data from large multinational oil companies. Conducted a 10-year review of 7,000 drilling projects, surveyed the career history of more than 30,000 engineers dating back to 1979, and is a current engineer, manager, and executive. The company has shown a consistent interest in innovation, spending billions of dollars each year on research and development, and found to have obtained approximately 10,000 patents to date. In addition, if the company adopts advanced technology born from R & D efforts, drilling costs will be reduced by 15%, saving an average of $ 90 million per subsidiary annually, and these savings will be significant in times of low oil prices. difference.

However, despite this strong investment in innovation (and a clear sign that innovation will be financially rewarding), the company is able to gain in-house traction on new technologies developed by a central R & D team. I had a hard time. Our analysis identified some common hurdles and three strategies that are particularly effective in facilitating the adoption of new tools and systems.

Start with the user

Large companies often take a top-down approach, developing new technologies based on advanced strategic and financial considerations, and pushing those tools to individual subsidiaries and teams. This works, but it turns out that front-line engineers in charge of implementation tend to be very reluctant to work according to the instructions of distant R & D researchers. As one senior engineer explained in an interview, our operating arm doesn’t want new technology unless it proves to be absolutely beneficial. And this attitude is understandable. These projects already suffer from a lot of uncertainty and risk, and if something goes wrong, they can literally sink millions of people into the sand.

We have found that bottom-up approaches are often far more effective in overcoming this reluctance. For example, another engineer we talked to explained that the chief technology officer of his subsidiary generally opposes the use of new technology from headquarters, which tends to be a waste of time and money. Insisted that there was. As a result, every time R & D pitched a new technology to a subsidiary, the idea was discontinued before everyone in the field evaluated it. But when the engineer happened to visit the headquarters and had the opportunity to preview a new system being developed by R & D to reduce water penetration into wells, it captured his imagination. When he returned from the trip and shared the new technology with his colleagues, they simply ignored the technology manager and decided to implement the solution. They soon saw a dramatic reduction in water penetration, and their success even persuaded their bosses to step into and approve the technology of the entire subsidiary.

The key factor here was that, like most advances, this new technology is more than just plug-and-play. To work outside the lab, the project engineer had to run a series of experiments and tailor the solution to a particular site. For such projects, if people in the field are excited about the project, they can always cite the need for adaptation as an excuse to refuse or delay implementation. But when people are on board, they accept the challenge and do the work necessary to make a successful move forward. That’s why it’s so important for the R & D team to start by engaging with the people who actually use the solution, not the boss who approves the budget.

If the R & D team can beat one or two followers, they can test whether their beautiful new creations really improve things in the real world. (Hint: It may not be.) And success in one field unit is a much more powerful case when talking to other units.

Choose the right early adopter

Of course, starting with the user is just step one. To maximize the chances of success, the R & D team needs to identify the most acceptable users for a particular new technology. This can be people who are particularly dissatisfied with the status quo. For example, the engineers mentioned above could be people who have been suffering from water penetration for so long that they are particularly open to trying new things, or who have a special interest in the proposed new technology. ..

For example, if an R & D team develops a digital version of an important analog control system, they are likely to have the most context to understand the benefits of updating, so the operation that pioneered the old system. You may start with a group. The company we surveyed has also implemented two different programs to better connect the R & D team with the most relevant field engineers. field of study. Next, the company set up a research and development base to allow researchers to tour various units. There, we were able to promote new technologies, better understand the current operational needs of field engineers, and adapt pitches and solutions to the needs of individual teams.

Relax the money barrier

Finally, one of the most common reasons why teams are unable to meet the demands of adopting a new system is that implementation often requires both man-hours and heavy capital investment. But these barriers do not have to be insurmountable.

There are all sorts of creative ways to find the resources you need, including grants, internal incubators, and external funding. In the water infiltration example, the R & D team helped the field engineer group win by persuading an internal venture fund. Submit cash for the first trial.

Another effective approach is to bring together projects of different sizes. In our analysis, R & D teams may want to try out technological advances in large projects, but managers of those projects are unlikely to agree to take that much additional risk. I found out. To address this, the R & D team finds a small project elsewhere to use as a guinea pig and gets a large project to fund the initial implementation.

This has created benefits for both parties. The cost of a large project was relatively low, so the damage in the event of a problem was limited, but if successful, the large project would have the proof of concept needed to adopt the technology more widely. I have. .. Small projects, on the other hand, have gained access to technology that is otherwise too expensive. In short, the managers of these teams were often happy to take on the additional risk. Most R & D teams are in a position to fully subsidize the cost of implementing new technologies, so it is important to seek out such creative solutions to win local champions.

*** ***

When it comes to deploying internal technology, the R & D team can’t take users for granted. To gain traction within the company, companies need to treat these users as partners and understand and address their real needs rather than insisting on implementing a solution that doesn’t really work. This means starting from the bottom up, identifying the most likely early adopters, and addressing challenges that prevent people in the field from succeeding in implementation economically and in other ways.

