Providing Quality Assurance in Medical Engineering-Med-Tech Innovation





Quality Assurance in the biomedical and pharmaceutical industries places the highest demands on testing technology in terms of hardware, software, and documentation.

The industry is tightly regulated by law and regulation. As a result, safety requirements are even more stringent than in most other industries. Especially because these products have a direct impact on humans, from injection pens and implants to sterile packages. Quality control that meets these requirements includes the development, manufacture, and packaging of medical and pharmaceutical products in compliance with legal frameworks and applicable standards, as well as minimizing risk to patients and users. is needed.

ZwickRoell provides the best solution for mechanical and technical testing in the medical and pharmaceutical industry. It provides a flexible modular system of machines, specimen grips, and software to equip your laboratory efficiently and economically. The portfolio of testing machines and accessories covers almost every segment, from medical and pharmaceutical packaging to surgical instruments, orthopedics and biomaterials.

There is a growing demand for software used in the medical and pharmaceutical industries to document the traceability of completed actions. These requirements are met by enhanced traceability (with the FDA 21 CFR Part 11 option) available in Zwick Roell’s testXpert lll test software to optimally support operators in test tasks.

A key element of process validation in the biomedical and pharmaceutical industries is the technical review of individual plants and devices. This qualification is also required for material testing systems used in the medical engineering and pharmaceutical industries. This is because the system is subject to various legal requirements (eg, based on the Medical Device Directive 93/42 / EEC) or regulations such as the FDA 21 CFR Part 11. EU GMP Guideline Annex 11). ZwickRoell supports customers during the actual onsite certification process in the form of comprehensive certification documents tailored to GAMP5 and current guidelines during the DQ, IQ, and OQ certification stages of material testing systems. To

ZwickRoell has the tools you need to meet the requirements of the medical device industry, including clean room requirements, DQ, IQ, and OQ certification, extended traceability of test results, and climate and temperature testing systems.

