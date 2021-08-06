Niantic form “Task Force” for changing Covid rules in Pokemon Go





Image: Pokemon Go

Niantic, the studio behind Pokemon Go, responded to player criticism and the boycott threat after some proposed game rule changes in the US and New Zealand didn’t work very well.

Here’s the background if you missed it:

Niantic recently removed the social distancing feature from the game. That is, the player needs to approach to spin the Pokstop or fight in the gym. The smaller radius means that people need to get closer, and some players say they need to be even closer than they were before the pandemic. The removal of this feature does not seem to be noticeable in reality, as cases are increasing across the United States and vaccinated people are being told to mask. Maybe Garal is better? I hope so!

Many fans are forced to boycott this because Niantic feels like they aren’t listening to them. When Niantic unveiled a flashy new monster on Twitter yesterday, players used the hashtag #BoycottNiantic to show discomfort.

In response, Niantic explained that rule changes have only been introduced in New Zealand and the United States, taking into account current health advice in these countries. In New Zealand, where Covid is virtually non-existent, that’s fine, but in the United States, things aren’t as good as they can, as we explained.

Therefore, the amount of player criticism has forced a rethinking of these social distance plans, and Niantic is now considering changing rules that take into account the game’s player-based emotions as well as standard health advice. It states that it is forming a task force for.

In particular, we’ve heard feedback on one change: the PokStop-Gym interaction distance change. The interaction distance has been reduced from 80 meters back to the original 40 meters because people want to connect to real-world locations in the real world and visit places worth exploring.

However, because we have heard your opinion loudly and clearly, we are taking the following steps to address your concerns. We form cross-functional teams within the company to create proposals designed to maintain our mission of encouraging people to explore. Together with the world, addressing certain concerns raised regarding interaction distances. The findings of this Task Force will be shared by the next game season change (September 1st). As part of this process, we plan to reach out to community leaders and participate in this dialogue in the coming days.

The full Niantics can be read here.

