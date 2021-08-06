Apple scans photos stored on iPhone and iCloud for images of child abuse





August 5, 3:21 pm ET Update: Apple announces more about what the Financial Times reported, revealing new tools in iMessage to warn kids about sexually explicit photos Did. New features will be available later this year as updates to iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and macOS Monterey. You can read more about them on the Apple website. Our original article is:

According to the Financial Times, Apple will scan photos stored on iPhone and iCloud for images of child abuse. The new system may assist law enforcement agencies in criminal investigations, but may open the door to increasing legal and government demands on user data.

According to the Financial Times, the system, called neuralMatch, will proactively warn a team of human reviewers if it determines that an illegal image has been detected, and will contact law enforcement if the material can be verified. Trained with 200,000 images from the National Missing and Exploited Children’s Center, the neural Match will be the first to be deployed in the United States. The photos are hashed and compared to a database of known images of child sexual abuse.

According to the Financial Times, all photos uploaded to iCloud in the United States will be given a safety voucher to show if they are suspicious, according to people who were briefed on the plan. If a certain number of photos are marked as suspicious, Apple will allow you to decrypt all the suspicious photos and give them to the authorities if they are clearly illegal.

Matthew Green, a professor at Johns Hopkins University and a cryptographer, expressed concern about the system on Twitter Wednesday night. According to Green, this type of tool could help people find child pornography on their mobile phones. But imagine what it can do with the hands of an authoritarian government.

Even if you believe Apple won’t allow misuse of these tools [crossed fingers emoji] He added that there was still a lot to worry about. These systems rely on a database of problematic media hashes that cannot be reviewed by consumers.

Apple, like all other major cloud providers, has already checked iCloud files for known child abuse images. However, the system described here goes a step further and allows central access to local storage. Given that Apple has a large business in China, extending the system to crimes other than child abuse is also of particular concern.

The Financial Times reported that the company informed US scholars this week, according to two security researchers who were briefed at Apple’s previous conference. Apple may share more about the system soon this week.

Apple has previously advertised privacy protection built into the device, and Apple has built a backdoor into iOS to access the iPhone used by one of the shooters in the 2015 San Bernardino attack. Famous for confronting the FBI when he wanted to. The company did not respond to requests for comment on the Financial Times report.

