Top Pokemon Goes players call on Niantic to recover pandemic bonuses





A campaign to pressure Niantic to reimplement Pokemon Go bonuses and concessions made for social distance and the COVID-19 pandemic was written by the game’s largest players and influencers and their large scale. A public letter endorsed by a popular social media audience gained new momentum on Thursday.

Posted this morning to Pokemon’s subreddit Sylph Road, the letter was signed by 28 players and has a total of 1.18 million followers on Twitter. All signers (four of whom have an audience of over 100,000) posted a letter to the feed under the hashtag #HearUsNiantic at 11:00 EST. This was the sixth most trending Twitter tag in the United States at the time of publication.

This letter describes nine ways players have been assisted by Pokemon Goth’s anti-pandemic measures. This gives players easy access to pocket stops and gyms, even from a distance. These gameplay bonuses ended with an update earlier this week. The Pokemon Go community was already concerned and organized by that time, as the June rollback Niantics announcement faced an immediate backlash.

Immediately launched in the summer of 2016, Pokemon Go, which caused a worldwide sensation, is played by visiting real places and interacting with Pokemon and virtual places displayed on the player’s mobile device. With last week’s return, players have halved the distance they can spin Pokstop. Before the change, some people were able to run the gym without leaving the house.

Thursday’s open letter described not only how to make playtests easier or more convenient, but also how pandemic changes can help the community.

According to the organizers, many trainers with disabilities are now able to interact with places that were previously excluded from the Pokemon Go community. Autism and sensory trainers can interact with the community from a more comfortable distance.

Allow them to play in the community, but don’t be overwhelmed by the crowds and triggers, they added.

In turn, the change promoted greater courtesy and respect [non-players] The organizers wrote in the community by not overcrowding or obstructing admission to businesses, private property, playgrounds, paramedics, places of worship, or monuments.

The letter also said a November blog post from Niantic left Pokemon Go players with the impression that this increase in Pokestop’s interaction radius would be permanent.

Players wrote in a letter that the removal of this feature is affecting and affecting the community in a myriad of negative ways. Increasing the radius of interaction requires that Pokemon Go remain a permanent quality of life change.The letter sought a reply from Niantic by the end of August 9th

In June, Niantic issued a statement defending the return, stating that it did so where it made sense to help bring the game back into focus on exploration and discovery.

However, since June, facing the prevalence of COVID-19s delta mutants and the difficulty of public health organizations immunizing 42% of the U.S. population, publicly wearing masks and social distance. Updated recommendations to shrink. Niantic does not acknowledge that these changes may affect how Pokmon Go is played. The game’s social media account is not responding to hashtag campaigns.

Two other hashtags, #BoycottNiantic and #PokmonNoDay, spread on Twitter on Wednesday, urging users not to open or play games or spend money on the PokmonGos store.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.polygon.com/22611737/pokemon-go-hearusniantic-pokestop-spin-distance-pandemic-rollback-niantic-boycott The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

