Google announces that it may have created a “time crystal” that breaks physics





Researchers in Google’s quantum computing division have just published a study on the preprint server ArXiv that claims to have used the company’s Sycamore quantum computer to create a “time crystal” that goes against physics, and how big this is. It is impossible to be honest about whether it will be a deal. To do.

As Quanta Magazine explains, time crystals are stable, always fluid, and definable states repeat at predictable intervals without melting into completely random states.

Without getting stuck in the upspins and downspins of qubits (subatomic particles that can represent both 1s and 0s and are the basis of quantum computing), claiming that Google did is essentially a checker. A board with all the red parts on one side and all the black parts on the other side figuratively hit the table in such a way that it completely switched between the two sides without consuming energy.

The second law of thermodynamics says this simply can’t happen, but the time crystal doesn’t seem to give a bite about entropy, and now Google has seen it actually move. Not only does it say that the process that created it is scalable, and its impact can be enormous.

It’s hard to say that what Google researchers have done will continue to be scrutinized, as Google’s results need to be repeated unpeer-reviewed.

That said, if you can recreate what Google’s quantum computer has done, time crystals aren’t just real, they could actually be used. The impact of such technologies on computer memory alone is difficult to understand, especially for computer processing itself.

But in the end, it’s very difficult to say what comes from a system that opposes entropy. Because nature, as we know it, does not work that way, and entropy assumptions are built into every system we have created or observed. Assuming these results are maintained, it’s really hard to predict what you can do with it, as you’ve never seen anything like this, but it’s incredibly exciting. Mystery is.

