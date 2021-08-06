Google reportedly fired dozens of employees for misusing user data





Google has allegedly fired dozens of workers in the last three years for violating the company’s policy regarding the handling of user data.

Google allegedly fired dozens of employees after discovering that between 2018 and 2020, dozens of employees used corporate access to misuse user data. .. The misuse of user data is not new, as other tech companies, including Facebook, allegedly had similar problems long before the 2018 Cambridge Analytica scandal was widely reported. Additional data from the user.

Google’s data security measures and harvesting practices have recently become a further concern as the company continues to expand into smart home devices. So far, Google has taken a somewhat laissez-faire approach to the Play Store. This is an approach that allows you to download some apps to your device, including malicious software. Recently, the Play Store has implemented an updated policy to make it more difficult to publish your app. Google seems to be tightening its line of employees for some time.

According to a leaked internal document, Google fired 36 employees in 2020 due to security-related issues. According to Vice, 86% of the incidents recorded in 2020 were employees mishandling sensitive information, and 10% of crimes were deletion or modification of personal data. Google fired 26 employees in 2019 and 18 in 2018 for a similar breach, according to sources responsible for the document breach.

Google cracks down on internal data sharing

AGoogle spokesperson reportedly told the publication: A spokeswoman also said that Google would internally restrict access to user data, that workers would need to justify access to personal data, that requests for access to data would be confirmed, and that the company would We talked about monitoring data to track anomalies and violations. The spokesman reportedly said the number of violations was consistently low, whether intentional or careless. According to the report, if Google’s investigation does not end with a dismissal, corrective actions such as warnings, special training and coaching will be used to prevent repeated violations in the future.

Google’s primary concern is to quickly and quietly investigate and resolve any data misuse. Otherwise, many may begin to advocate weakening the reach of private sectors. Of course, one ethical option is to limit the data that almost every data site, such as Google or Facebook, can actually collect, but some of these companies make how much money from user information. Depending on what you are doing, it is unlikely.

