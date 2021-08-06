Do a Google search. A ransomware hacker becomes fraudulent and leaks a gangster’s plans.





Those who claim to be working with one of the most notorious ransomware gangs say they’re tired of how the ransom is split and leaking the gang’s file host on the hacker forums. increase.

A file posted on a forum frequently visited by Russian-speaking cybercriminals and reviewed by NBC News includes Conti, a Russian-speaking hacker group that has attacked several hospitals, including the US healthcare chain. Contains a number of instruction manuals to which it belongs. National System, Health Service Executive.

Written in Russian, one step-by-step guide describes how members can identify and hack victims using Cobalt Strike, a software that includes many known hacking programs. Cobalt Strike, built for defenders to test their own systems, has become a popular tool for criminal hackers.

This guide tells members that step 1 is to use Google to search for potential target company revenue. Next, the hacker was instructed to find an employee account with administrator privileges for the company and used that information to explain how to deploy ransomware that encrypts the entire network and holds the ransom hostage. increase.

Allan Liska, a ransomware analyst at cybersecurity firm Recorded Future, said the leak looks real. The attack explains that it is from the same server that his company is already tracking as Conti. Some files show the IP address of Conti used in the cobalt strike attack previously seen by Recorded Future.

Screenshot of leaked file detailing the first steps to launch a ransomware attack.

Ransomware hackers were clearly exempt from liability and attacked American schools, hospitals and businesses, causing international action. However, ransomware gangs are often informal companies that can turn each other on. Leak shows how much of Contis’s operations are clearly outsourced to affiliate hackers by key members of the gang.

“What I’m interested in about this is how scripted it is,” Liska said.

The leaked hacker has been an active affiliate of Conti Ransomware for months, Riska said.

Users whose role was to find potential victim network vulnerabilities in Contis operations said that the top gangsters accounted for a significant proportion of blackmail in leaked files. I complained.

“They recruit suckers and share money among them,” the user posted in Russian.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/security/step-1-google-search-ransomware-hacker-goes-rogue-leaks-gangs-plan-rcna1611 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos