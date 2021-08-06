What Large Investors See on Google Parent Alphabet (GOOG)





Alphabet Inc, Google’s parent company. (GOOG, GOOGL) squeezed revenue last week, reporting a 62% surge in revenue to $ 61.9 billion. That’s about $ 6 billion above analysts’ estimates. The company reported a diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $ 27.26, blowing off the $ 19.35 estimate. Alphabet is approaching a $ 2 trillion company.

According to MarketBeat, tech giants have a long history of surpassing expectations, so recent earnings results weren’t surprising.

Advertising growth and YouTube are pushing revenue to incredible levels. The company has solid sales, revenue growth, and profitability. And it can be seen in the table below. (Juice means great, so good means good, and non-ideal means overwhelming).

Revenue beats and solid fundamentals are paramount to assessing the viability of an investment, but it’s also important to see what large investors think about equities. In the case of the alphabet, we see great love. You can look at your skill level to understand how your stock is trading and the volume to measure demand.

In the table below, you can see that Alphabet is trading at short-term and highs for the first time in a year. The 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages are stacked in a positive trend. The share price is one mile above the S & P 500, and its relative strength is high.

You can also see in the technical table above what BigMoney investors think about Alphabet stocks. You can see the big money buy signal. To simplify this, MAPsignals has a way to identify when a large amount of shares are accumulating. This can be thought of as a rise in stock prices due to a significant rise in stock prices.

If you get these signals in succession, you can set them to stock outliers. Outliers are stocks that have consistently been above the market for many years. The alphabet is the original outlier.

If you want to measure stock demand at home, check out the TradingView chart below. In it you can see all the big money purchase signals for the past year. See how a price surge matches a volume surge. We call it the stairs to heaven.

As you can see, Alphabet’s stock price has been on a good uptrend over the past year and has basically been the same since its introduction in 2004. Calculate 112 big money instances since the stock price was published. That’s a lot. Here are just a handful of them to give you ideas. Putting 112 bubbles on the chart is overkill.

Stock prices do not rise on their own, as buying pressure exceeds selling pressure. This is a daily occurrence, but in the long run, demand from large institutional investors can actually push stocks up into the month. And Alphabet has long benefited from the love of big investors.

Given the company’s history of crushing earnings and increasing profits, I think this trend will continue. And the more Big Money piles up on Alphabet, the more confident I am to say.

Conclusion

So let’s tie this all together. Google’s parent alphabet cut off revenue last week. Given the company’s history, it’s not surprising. Equity performance has been great since it first appeared, most of it on Wall Street’s ongoing demand. Based on its fundamentals, earnings history, and large-scale big money purchases of stocks, I think Alphabet’s bright future continues.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, the author holds a long position in GOOG and GOOGL in personal and administrative accounts.

