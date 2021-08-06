Google Wear OS supports Samsung Bixby





August 5, 2021 12:30 pm

Google’s Wear OS opens the door to voice assistants other than the Google Assistant for the first time, according to a tweet about the 9to5 Google story by prominent Google leaker Snoopytech. Samsung Bixby will be an option on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Series as part of the Google and Samsung wearable platforms integrated with the newly improved Wear OS 3.

Wear Bixby

The Google Assistant has always been a Wear OS-only voice assistant, and a long press on the crown of your watch activates it on the smartwatch running it. It looks like it’s changing, as both Google and Samsung are preparing for the next generation of smartwatches. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 runs the new WearOS 3 in conjunction with Samsung’s new One UI Watch design.

This watch is the first example of a new sharing platform for Google and Samsung, allowing both Google and third-party developers to run the app on either system. The new platform will also improve watch efficiency and allow programs to run faster while extending battery life. The details of how the two voice assistants share one watch have not been revealed, but the wearer must choose one and switch intentionally rather than allowing both to be accessible at the same time. There may be.

Smart device sharing

Shared smartwatches are a logical extension of the deepening collaboration between Google and Samsung later. Google Nest began integrating with Samsung SmartThings last year, with the Google Assistant becoming accessible on Samsung SmartTVs and SmartThings adding the Google Nest app to the platform a few months ago, allowing SmartThings users to broaden their Nest devices. You can now control it. Nest can integrate devices certified by the Works With SmartThings (WWST) program. This certification has also been streamlined to ensure that the app meets the strict safety and quality standards introduced by Google for voice-enabled apps in March.

Samsung has invited more than a Google Assistant to the network. Although not very closely linked, Alexa is now available for the first time on Samsung smart refrigerators. Of course, one question about alternative assistants is whether only Bixby will join over time. Google’s purchase of Fitbit was made after Alexa was already available on some fitness devices and smartwatches. Google even added the Google Assistant and made it audible from the device, but the company has left Alexa on them for now. With so many voice AI companies promoting interoperability in some way, it’s worth seeing how different voice assistants interweave in the growing world of smart devices.

Eric Hal Schwartz is a staff writer and podcast producer for Voicebot.AI. Eric has been a professional writer and editor for over 12 years, specializing in stories about how science and technology intersect business and society. Eric is based in New York City.

