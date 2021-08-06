Google approves about 10,000 remote work, 85% of transfer requests





Google approved most submissions in the first round of staff remote work and transfer requests. The company approved 85% of the approximately 10,000 requests submitted by July 2. Google recently postponed its return to the office from September to mid-October. Something is loaded.

The company sent its first response to the application on Tuesday. However, the worker whose request has been approved may not yet be clear.

“For some of these, we need more information to be able to legally and administratively support each role wherever we want,” Google told Insider. “If you can’t do that, some may be rejected.”

Google added that each application received several reviews, including “fairness checks at three stages of the process.”

In this request, 55% came from workers who wanted to relocate their offices, and the remaining 45% came from employees who wanted to work completely remotely.

Google has rejected requests from employees who do work that requires access to special equipment from a specific location. The company also rejected the request that the organization “promises to invest in major growth sites and is working to build teams and critical mass at those particular hubs,” Google told insiders. rice field.

Other applications were rejected because of immigration restrictions, labor rights status, and restrictions on the activities that Google can perform in certain office locations or countries.

“Employees can continue to explore work flexibility options with their managers and send new requests for full remote work or transfers to the office whenever their needs or team work requirements change.” The company told insiders.

In June, Google introduced a new tool that allows staff to request transfers and fully remote work.

The company recently postponed the scheduled return date and moved the date from September to October 18 in light of the increasing number of cases of coronavirus from the Delta variant. Google also said it would require employees to be vaccinated with COVID-19 in turn to return to that campus.

Read more: Employers are at war over working from home. WFH is winning.

Google has reportedly been causing internal backlash against remote work policies in recent months. Last month, Google’s senior vice president of technology infrastructure, Urs Hlzle, told staff that he plans to move to New Zealand to work remotely for a year, according to CNET, but remote work for lower-level employees. Is reportedly opposed to.

Other companies, like Google, have fulfilled their COVID-19 vaccine obligations for their workers. Facebook recently announced that US workers need to be vaccinated with COVID-19 before returning to their offices. Uber and Lyft request shots from corporate employees.

