Pokemon companies are actually saying gay rights

Pokemon Unite is currently explosive, and when a new patch was applied to the server in early August, many players followed the relevant accounts to catch up with MOBA news. However, the game is not processed by The Pokmon Company or Game Freak and is instead developed by the Chinese developer TiMi Studio Group. The official Twitter account has become quite talkative lately, and one player hit it with a popular meme and urged him to say gay rights.

You’ve probably seen this earlier this week, someone paid the former Halo announcer to say transgender rights. You will ask a celebrity to repeat the phrase and its variations. Because the bar is so low, anyone who dares to say something vaguely political, like the mere concept of equal rights of the queer people, feels like a victory over the community. Brands are always said to be inclusive, but usually in the broadest possible sense. Often, the brands next to Nintendo don’t really say anything similar to politics.

However, TiMi Group Studio did not receive a note about the PR strategy here. Instead of ignoring jokes or entering gay rights for simple internet points, the communicator responded instead. Why. Heterosexual rights are just as important. The screenshot shows that the TiMis account made some more replies, but the tweet was deleted.

A few hours later, while the post was down, I explained that my TiMi account made a mistake.

Someone responded by suggesting that it is important because not everyone has equal rights in society. The TiMi Studio Group responded and learned a serious lesson.

Meanwhile, the Pokemon Company never supported what TiMi said and commented that it would somehow deal with it. A representative of the Pokemon company told Kotaku that the monster collector wouldn’t say anything more about this topic, so there’s no real meaning to how the situation is handled.

At Pokemon Company International, we believe in a fair and impartial world, and we believe that everyone, employees and fans have the unique skills, power and purpose to contribute to this common purpose. As part of that, we celebrate the humanity of all individuals and fully support the LGBTQIA + community.

Diversity, fairness and inclusiveness are the foundation of our culture of belonging, and the core values ​​of honesty and respect emphasize the importance of respecting and empathizing with people in order to create an open and credible environment. doing.

These statements are inconsistent with our beliefs, cultures, or values ​​and are fundamentally wrong. I was working with an external partner to deal with the situation.

So you have it. The Pokemon Company does not support heterosexuals. Good for them.

