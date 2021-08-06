Nintendo’s quarterly revenue shows that 89 million switches have been shipped due to a slowdown in overall sales





New switch OLED. (Nintendo image)

Despite Nintendo’s overall sales slump after the final quarantine, Switch reached an important overall milestone, reaching 89.04 million units shipped worldwide.

Nintendo, headquartered in Redmond, Washington, released its quarterly earnings report Thursday morning. Compared to Sony and Microsoft, Nintendo is very transparent about its exact sales volume.

Nintendo sold 4.45 million switches and 45.29 million software from April to June this year. The long-awaited sequel to the 1999 Pokemon Photo Safari, April’s New Pokemon Snap, sold 2.07 million copies, and Maze’s remake RPG Miitopia comfortably topped 1 million copies. Mario Golf: Super Rush managed to move 1.34 million units after its June release, despite half-hearted reviews.

Surprisingly, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still the best-selling game on Switch, with an additional 1.69 million units sold quarterly for a total of 37.08 million units, while Animal Crossing: New Horizons has an additional 1.26 million units. , Only 33.89 million units were sold in total. .. I thought New Horizons would fill the gap so far, but I think this is what you get by betting on Mario.

Still, these numbers show a significant slowdown in Nintendo’s overall sales, with hardware hitting 21.7% from this time last year and software showing a 10.2% decline. Digital sales were particularly depressed, moving 24.9% less units than in the same quarter of 2020.

However, this is not yet a warning sign. Nintendo’s profits were hit, but as the report itself points out, there was a New Horizons debut in the same quarter of 2020. It was a huge success outside the gate and was a big switch system seller.

From April to June of last year, international social distance expansion measures were launched, and sales of the entire video game industry increased. Nintendo wasn’t very advanced this spring, so this quarter has always been weak for comparison.

What’s interesting here is how the mainstream business press covers this, as opposed to game enthusiast sites. Investors and analysts have been watching the video game industry for the past year and a half, basically watching when (or not) the pandemic’s impact on sales will disappear. Sony and Microsoft have seen a significant increase in hardware sales lately as next-generation consoles are sold as quickly as possible. This makes Nintendo look unattractive when compared.

But for Game Press, this is essentially a return to normal business for Nintendo. Switch tends to move cyclically, and consumer interest is driven by Nintendo’s long-awaited first-party game. Nintendo hasn’t had a big original release for some time (probably not since New Horizons), so it’s not surprising that it’s downbeat at this point, but with a release date for something like Breath, this is All instantly reverse wild 2.

Nintendos Switch and Switch Lite. (Thomas Wylde Photo)

Despite sluggish Switch sales, 89 million milestones will overtake Microsoft Xbox 360 (more than 84 million) and Sonys PlayStation 3 (87.4 million) to become the seventh-selling video game console in history Enough for Nintendo expects the Switch to break the 100 million move mark around March 2022, at which point it has sold more systems than the record Wii and is accelerating it.

(Also note that unlike Sony and Microsoft, Nintendo is estimated to actually make money on hardware sales per unit. The news about Nintendo isn’t as bad as analysts say. There is a solid 20-year trend, and today’s financial reporting is no exception.

Nintendo hasn’t made any changes to its financial forecasts for the rest of the year. Released in October, OLED Switch promises to increase hardware sales.

WarioWare: Get It Together! For this holiday season’s first-party game! It is included. In September; October Metroid Dread and Online Power Mario Party Superstar. And in November, two big Pokemon remakes, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

This is relatively weak as last year’s COVID telecommuting measures continued to slow Nintendo’s internal production cycle. Of its big first-party releases, three of the five superstars are mini-game edits, effectively re-releasing the entire Mario Party series board. The same is true for the HD remaster of The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword in July. Like many developers today, Nintendo is forced to improvise to fill out the release calendar.

This holiday season also puts Nintendo in the weird position of relying on Metroid games as a big holiday event. Despite its position as one of Nintendo’s core franchises, the Metroid series has traditionally been treated like a redheaded stepchild.

