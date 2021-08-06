Critics warn that Apple’s plans to scan the iPhone for images of child sexual abuse could be abused





Apple has been applauded by child protection groups for plans to scan the U.S. iPhone for images of child sexual abuse, but some security researchers are considering public surveillance. There is growing concern that the system could be abused, such as by the government that is doing it.

A tool called neuralMatch, designed to detect known images of child sexual abuse, scans the images before they are uploaded to iCloud. If a match is found, the image will be reviewed by humans. When child pornography is confirmed, the user account will be invalidated and the National Missing and Exploited Children’s Center will be notified.

Separately, Apple AAPL, + 0.07%, plans to scan encrypted messages for sexually explicit content as a child safety measure.

The detection system only flags images that already exist in the known child pornography center database. Parents who take innocent pictures of their children in the bath probably don’t have to worry. However, researchers say that matching tools that do not display such images can only be used for more malicious purposes with mathematical fingerprints that represent them.

Matthew Green, a top cryptographer at Johns Hopkins University, uses this system to frame innocent people by sending seemingly harmless images designed to trigger child pornography matches. I warned that it could fit in. It can trick Apple’s algorithms and warn law enforcement agencies. Researchers could do this fairly easily, he said about the ability to fool such systems.

Other abuses may include government oversight of dissidents and protesters. Mr Green asked what would happen if the Chinese government said, “The list of files I want to scan is:” Does Apple say no? I hope they say no, but their technique doesn’t say no.

Technology companies such as Microsoft MSFT, + 1.05%, Google GOOGL, + 0.83% GOOG, + 0.67%, Facebook FB, + 1.13% have long shared digital fingerprints of known child sexual abuse images. Apple used these to scan user files stored in iCloud services that aren’t as securely encrypted as the data on the device, looking for child pornography.

Apple has been under pressure from the government for years to allow it to increase its scrutiny of encrypted data. To come up with new security measures, Apple needed to strike a delicate balance of cracking down on child exploitation while maintaining its attention-grabbing efforts to protect user privacy.

But the discouraged Electronic Frontier Foundation, a pioneer of online civil liberties, said Apple has compromised privacy protection and has a shocking look to users who have relied on corporate leadership in privacy and security. ..

Meanwhile, computer scientists who invented PhotoDNA, a technology used by law enforcement agencies to identify child pornography online more than a decade ago, acknowledged the possibility of abuse of the Apple system, but children’s sexuality. He said the need to fight abuse was far greater.

Could you? of course. But is that what I’m worried about? No, UC Berkeley researcher Hany Farid claims that many other programs designed to protect devices from a variety of threats did not see this type of mission creep. increase. For example, WhatsApp provides users with end-to-end encryption to protect their privacy, but also employs a system that detects malware and warns users not to click on harmful links.

Apple was one of the first major companies to adopt end-to-end encryption, and messages are scrambled so that only senders and recipients can read them. However, law enforcement agencies have long pressured companies to access that information to investigate crimes such as terrorism and sexual abuse of children.

Apple said the latest changes will be released this year as part of an operating software update for the iPhone, Mac and Apple Watch.

In a statement, John Clark, president and CEO of the National Missing and Exploited Children’s Center, said it was a game changer that Apple extended protection for children. With so many people using Apple products, these new safety measures have the potential to save children’s lives.

Julia Cordua, CEO of Thorn, said Apple’s technology balances the need for privacy with the digital safety of children. Thorn, a non-profit organization founded by Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher, uses technology to identify victims and work with technology platforms to protect children from sexual abuse.

But in criticism, the Washington-based non-profit democracy and tech center has called on Apple to abandon the change. It said it would effectively destroy the company’s warranty for end-to-end encryption. Scanning messages on the phone or computer to look for sexually explicit content effectively breaks security.

The organization also questioned Apple’s technology for distinguishing between dangerous content and tame things like art and memes. In an email statement, CDT is notorious for such technologies being error-prone. Apple denies that the change is a backdoor that reduces encryption. It is said that it is carefully considered as an innovation that strongly protects the privacy of the user without disturbing the privacy of the user.

Apart from this, Apple can also use machine learning on the device for messaging apps to identify and blur sexually explicit photos on children’s phones and alert parents of toddlers via text messages. I said I could. It also states that the software intervenes when users try to search for topics related to child sexual abuse.

Parents must register their child’s phone to receive alerts about sexually explicit images on their child’s device. Children over the age of 13 can unregister. That is, teenage parents do not receive notifications.

Apple said neither feature would jeopardize the security of private communications or notify police.

