Destiny 2’s abilities will change significantly in Season 15





Destiny 2 Season 15 will be available on August 24th, before Bungie has begun discussing the changes it will bring. This includes a comprehensive rebalancing of abilities for all character classes. These are pretty big, but Bungie isn’t. According to Bungy, these Season 15 changes only “help prepare for these larger systemic capacity changes” that will come in later seasons.

This is in line with Bungie’s approach to capabilities. This is basically keeping Destiny 2 a first-person shooter first, then a superhero game. “Our philosophy for ability design is that abilities complement Destiny’s core combat, but shouldn’t dominate it,” writes combat gameplay designer Erics Smith. “It should enhance the game’s gunplay, but it doesn’t replace it.”

As you can see in the blog post, there’s nothing untouched, so it’s worth reading if you need a comprehensive overview. However, there are some highlights: the weapon loses 20 points to stability, increases the shotgun spread by 15%, and flinches 1.5 times (that is, recoil occurs when damaged). So slide ambush is no longer effective. Also, Stasis Freeze should be less frustrating because you can actually escape when you’re in the air. In addition, various other minor changes have been made to reduce the burden.

Another common change is a clearly welcome change. Ability to bind different proximity abilities to different keys. At the moment, throwing a knife uses the same keys as a melee attack and is context sensitive. Currently, there are three bindable keys. Auto-melee is always in Destiny and is the same context-sensitive option that remains the default, but you can now bind “auto-melee” (rush attack) and “uncharged melee” (alternative). ).

Check out our blog for a breakdown of how the abilities of each class are affected. There are many things to incorporate.

